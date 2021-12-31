Avion Wealth Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Boeing Co, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: VUSB, TMO, IRT, CP, TMDI, PDM, PYPL, MCK, EMB, AMED, BNTX, STXB, SCHO, RIVN, QS, BITO, MOS, MET, KD, IDV, BLND, AMD, GM, GME, GAB, FSLR, FNF, EVGO, EPAM, MJ, DWAC, CROX, CHPT, CHPT, AZTA,

VUSB, TMO, IRT, CP, TMDI, PDM, PYPL, MCK, EMB, AMED, BNTX, STXB, SCHO, RIVN, QS, BITO, MOS, MET, KD, IDV, BLND, AMD, GM, GME, GAB, FSLR, FNF, EVGO, EPAM, MJ, DWAC, CROX, CHPT, CHPT, AZTA, Added Positions: BSV, VEA, BA, BND, DJP, VTIP, BNDX, SCHZ, VOE, VYM, IEMG, VWO, VNQ, IEFA, VBR, GIM, XOM, AMZN, CVX, SYY, TSLA, WMT, XLRE, VZ, GDX, UHS, SWKS, FNDF, MU, LDI, SCZ, IP, INTC, DD, DOW, CTVA, AAL,

BSV, VEA, BA, BND, DJP, VTIP, BNDX, SCHZ, VOE, VYM, IEMG, VWO, VNQ, IEFA, VBR, GIM, XOM, AMZN, CVX, SYY, TSLA, WMT, XLRE, VZ, GDX, UHS, SWKS, FNDF, MU, LDI, SCZ, IP, INTC, DD, DOW, CTVA, AAL, Reduced Positions: AGG, MINT, PDBC, BK, VOO, VO, DFAC, VTI, T, AAPL, VOOV, PTLC, INFO, WM, VGIT, PSX, BLK, EPD, NEE, UAL, MO, AMGN, VV, KO, D, FB, UNH, SCI, SLB, PAGP, GSK, BOND, IRM, PFE, MCD, NVDA,

AGG, MINT, PDBC, BK, VOO, VO, DFAC, VTI, T, AAPL, VOOV, PTLC, INFO, WM, VGIT, PSX, BLK, EPD, NEE, UAL, MO, AMGN, VV, KO, D, FB, UNH, SCI, SLB, PAGP, GSK, BOND, IRM, PFE, MCD, NVDA, Sold Out: VGSH, EVOL, OVV, HOOD, CB, KSU, LCID, IAF, VAL, WPC, PH, HRL, FLR, TROW, NAVI, MNST, CDEV, EWZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Boeing Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Ovintiv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avion Wealth. As of 2021Q4, Avion Wealth owns 427 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Avion Wealth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avion+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 418,006 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 71,165 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 570,131 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 447,624 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 461,056 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%

Avion Wealth initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 183,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avion Wealth initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $562.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avion Wealth initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avion Wealth initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $246.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avion Wealth initiated holding in Titan Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.61 and $1.73, with an estimated average price of $1.11. The stock is now traded at around $0.583800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avion Wealth initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avion Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.26%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 169,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avion Wealth added to a holding in Boeing Co by 608.61%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $194.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 14,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avion Wealth added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1041.65%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 31,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avion Wealth added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - by 839.56%. The purchase prices were between $27.21 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 56,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avion Wealth added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.57%. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 43,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avion Wealth added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3913.22%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avion Wealth sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.

Avion Wealth sold out a holding in Evolving Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $2.13 and $2.83, with an estimated average price of $2.44.

Avion Wealth sold out a holding in Ovintiv Inc. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $35.74.

Avion Wealth sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12.

Avion Wealth sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Avion Wealth sold out a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37.