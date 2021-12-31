LifeSteps Financial, Inc. Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sempra Energy

New Purchases: GS, TSCO, UPS, UNH,

GS, TSCO, UPS, UNH, Added Positions: SPTS, MINT, SCHD, IJR, SCHM, SCHO, QQQ, XLK, MA, FHLC, IYT, FB, DIS, XLF, TSLA, V, SCHV, VTV, SCHB, SCHG, CAT,

SPTS, MINT, SCHD, IJR, SCHM, SCHO, QQQ, XLK, MA, FHLC, IYT, FB, DIS, XLF, TSLA, V, SCHV, VTV, SCHB, SCHG, CAT, Reduced Positions: JPM, XOM, MSFT, AAPL, ITW, SDY, VYM, VUG, JNJ, VZ, BAC, HD, PEP, ABBV, LUV, BSV, GOOG, ADP, PFE, EMR, WMT, NVO, INTU, SCHX, BRK.B, SBUX, CVX,

JPM, XOM, MSFT, AAPL, ITW, SDY, VYM, VUG, JNJ, VZ, BAC, HD, PEP, ABBV, LUV, BSV, GOOG, ADP, PFE, EMR, WMT, NVO, INTU, SCHX, BRK.B, SBUX, CVX, Sold Out: SRE, T, MELI, LMT, MCD, BNDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Tractor Supply Co, United Parcel Service Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sempra Energy, AT&T Inc, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LifeSteps Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, LifeSteps Financial, Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LifeSteps Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lifesteps+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,372 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 46,140 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 303,327 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,206 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,614 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $207.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $342.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 28.13%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $344.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

LifeSteps Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32.