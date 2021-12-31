Norris Perne & French Llp Buys Dolby Laboratories Inc, Wells Fargo, Quanta Services Inc, Sells Leslies Inc, MSA Safety Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, EFG, VUG, CVX, FE, CFG, DHRPA.PFD, DBRG,

WFCPL.PFD, EFG, VUG, CVX, FE, CFG, DHRPA.PFD, DBRG, Added Positions: DLB, PWR, QCOM, IIVI, MSFT, LNG, LYFT, DIS, AKAM, V, ALSN, CGNX, ATVI, TXN, SO, BRK.B, OGN, JPM, IVV, BLL, VZ, LHX, FAST, DUK, FLTB, ABT, IWV, SSNC, VEU, USB, TJX, AON, PNC, ISRG, FCOR, KO, CSCO, TFC, TIP,

DLB, PWR, QCOM, IIVI, MSFT, LNG, LYFT, DIS, AKAM, V, ALSN, CGNX, ATVI, TXN, SO, BRK.B, OGN, JPM, IVV, BLL, VZ, LHX, FAST, DUK, FLTB, ABT, IWV, SSNC, VEU, USB, TJX, AON, PNC, ISRG, FCOR, KO, CSCO, TFC, TIP, Reduced Positions: MRK, JNJ, VWO, IJR, IJH, VEA, AAPL, COST, CRL, AVTR, NVS, ADBE, BRK.A, TYL, TMO, PG, AMAT, ANET, GOOGL, NKE, SPY, MSI, CTLT, ULTA, GOOG, IWF, ITOT, NDSN, WM, COP, MMM, AMZN, PEP, PFE, IWD, SYK, INTC, IJK, MA, IAU, FBND, ACWI, FITB, RTX, WEC, ABBV,

MRK, JNJ, VWO, IJR, IJH, VEA, AAPL, COST, CRL, AVTR, NVS, ADBE, BRK.A, TYL, TMO, PG, AMAT, ANET, GOOGL, NKE, SPY, MSI, CTLT, ULTA, GOOG, IWF, ITOT, NDSN, WM, COP, MMM, AMZN, PEP, PFE, IWD, SYK, INTC, IJK, MA, IAU, FBND, ACWI, FITB, RTX, WEC, ABBV, Sold Out: LESL, MSA, IWB, XOM, EFA, EEM, F, MDT, PYPL, TWLO, IWS, IXUS, VTV, SLVM,

Investment company Norris Perne & French Llp Current Portfolio ) buys Dolby Laboratories Inc, Wells Fargo, Quanta Services Inc, Qualcomm Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells Leslies Inc, MSA Safety Inc, Merck Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norris Perne & French Llp. As of 2021Q4, Norris Perne & French Llp owns 138 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORRIS PERNE & FRENCH LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/norris+perne+%26+french+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 215,488 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,507 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 130,651 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 197,120 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,581 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1451.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1824.481200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 96.13%. The purchase prices were between $83.4 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $85.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 215,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 41.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $97.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 138,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 106,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 181.09%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 103.41%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Leslies Inc. The sale prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.6.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in MSA Safety Inc. The sale prices were between $139.55 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $150.1.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.