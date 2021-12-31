Norris Perne & French Llp Buys Dolby Laboratories Inc, Wells Fargo, Quanta Services Inc, Sells Leslies Inc, MSA Safety Inc, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, EFG, VUG, CVX, FE, CFG, DHRPA.PFD, DBRG,
- Added Positions: DLB, PWR, QCOM, IIVI, MSFT, LNG, LYFT, DIS, AKAM, V, ALSN, CGNX, ATVI, TXN, SO, BRK.B, OGN, JPM, IVV, BLL, VZ, LHX, FAST, DUK, FLTB, ABT, IWV, SSNC, VEU, USB, TJX, AON, PNC, ISRG, FCOR, KO, CSCO, TFC, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, JNJ, VWO, IJR, IJH, VEA, AAPL, COST, CRL, AVTR, NVS, ADBE, BRK.A, TYL, TMO, PG, AMAT, ANET, GOOGL, NKE, SPY, MSI, CTLT, ULTA, GOOG, IWF, ITOT, NDSN, WM, COP, MMM, AMZN, PEP, PFE, IWD, SYK, INTC, IJK, MA, IAU, FBND, ACWI, FITB, RTX, WEC, ABBV,
- Sold Out: LESL, MSA, IWB, XOM, EFA, EEM, F, MDT, PYPL, TWLO, IWS, IXUS, VTV, SLVM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 215,488 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,507 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 130,651 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 197,120 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,581 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1451.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $274.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)
Norris Perne & French Llp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1824.481200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)
Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 96.13%. The purchase prices were between $83.4 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $85.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 215,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 41.65%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $97.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 138,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 106,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 181.09%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 103.41%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Norris Perne & French Llp added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Leslies Inc. The sale prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.6.Sold Out: MSA Safety Inc (MSA)
Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in MSA Safety Inc. The sale prices were between $139.55 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $150.1.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Norris Perne & French Llp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.
