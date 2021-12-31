Strategic Investment Advisors Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Target Corp, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc

New Purchases: SHY, TGT, COF, CB, DGX, GILD, XLE, HIG, PWR, IGSB, TSN, XLF, TMO, VTI, SYK, MCD, AMD,

Investment company Strategic Investment Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Target Corp, CVS Health Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Investment Advisors . As of 2021Q4, Strategic Investment Advisors owns 187 stocks with a total value of $517 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 216,200 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,607 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 292,697 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 151,005 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.08% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 60,646 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.36%

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 292,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 11,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $144.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $194.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $135.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 206,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 179.76%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 37,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 114,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in by 194.14%. The purchase prices were between $40.46 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $42.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 55.62%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.