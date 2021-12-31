Strategic Investment Advisors Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Target Corp, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc

- New Purchases: SHY, TGT, COF, CB, DGX, GILD, XLE, HIG, PWR, IGSB, TSN, XLF, TMO, VTI, SYK, MCD, AMD,
- Added Positions: VOO, TLT, IEFA, CVS, VEA, VUG, LQD, HYG, VTV, IEMG, VXF, VWO, GOOGL, VB, FEU, ALL, FB, VO, AMZN, VSS, KMI, SPDW, MGV, BSV, EWC, PDBC, PG, MRK, JPM, JNK, CSCO, VBR, V, SPTL, BRK.B, WMT, BIV, BLV, BAC, OMC, LLY, AXP, INTC, VMBS, JNJ, ORCL, NEE, PEP, CMCSA, DE, VIAC, ABBV, COST, FBHS, IPG, AMT, DIS, SRE, VBK, TXN, VZ, VOE, WMB, MS, LH, BK, VTIP, VCSH, AVY, CTSH, BBY, PLD, DOV, TROW, EMR, FHN, GIS, KMB, MDLZ, MCHP, NVDA, NSC, ES, NUE, PPL, PXD, SWKS, KHC, WSM, YUM, DFS, TEL, KDP, TSLA, GM, HZNP, CDW, NWSA, GLPI, QRVO,
- Reduced Positions: EMB, SPLG, DHI, FLOT, AAPL, MSFT, IEI, SPSM, TOTL, BND, FLRN, XLK, SPEM, MET, DTE, IWB, AMGN, IGIB, PEG, BIL, STX, FDX, DECK, XLB, SPIP, SPLB, SPHQ, EEM, SPMD, SPAB, VCIT, SCHP, RSP, PWV, DTM, URI, LPX, KR, F, CDNS, RWX, IWM, SHYG, GWX, ADBE, EBND, HD, BIO, AFL,
- Sold Out: CWB, UNH, EA, NEM, SYF, XLC, CVX, ZBH, XLP,
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 216,200 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,607 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 292,697 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 151,005 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.08%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 60,646 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.36%
Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 292,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 11,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $144.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $194.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $135.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Strategic Investment Advisors initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 206,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 179.76%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 37,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 114,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: (FEU)
Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in by 194.14%. The purchase prices were between $40.46 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $42.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 55.62%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Strategic Investment Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Strategic Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.
