R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small

- New Purchases: FNDX, MKC, DEO,
- Added Positions: IUSB, VUG, VZ, VTI, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: VGIT, IJH, VOO, IJR, VO, SCHX, AGG, VYM, VOOG, VB, IVOO, IVW, SCHG, SCHD, LHX, FB, TSLA,
- Sold Out: SCHM, A, CIM,
These are the top 5 holdings of R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 73,874 shares, 22.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 363,419 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.74%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 60,020 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 124,293 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 127,949 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 26,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $91.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $198.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 363,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 111.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 146 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76.Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76.Sold Out: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)
R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.78.
