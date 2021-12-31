Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small

1 minutes ago
Investment company R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, McCormick Inc, Diageo PLC, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 73,874 shares, 22.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
  2. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 363,419 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.74%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 60,020 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 124,293 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 127,949 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 26,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $91.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $198.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 363,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 111.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76.

Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76.

Sold Out: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.78.



