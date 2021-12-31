Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Moderna Inc

- New Purchases: SCHF, UVXY, BOE, QQQ, KO, DHR, RACE, MUB, HYG, JPM, LOW, MCD, WMT,
- Added Positions: TIP, ITOT, VYM, NOBL, EUSA, XLV, PFF, IJR, VO, VCIT, AGG, SPY, VEU, AMZN, IXUS, AAPL, HD, IVV, MSFT, BAC, COST, PYPL, GOOG, XLK, MDY, V, WFC, UNH, NFLX, FB, XT, JNJ, BMY, WM, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, VTI, IJH, IUSG, VTV, DIS, IUSV, CMG, CRM, NOW,
- Sold Out: SQQQ, MRNA, BST,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 130,956 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 236,365 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 153,214 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 134,214 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 136,525 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.50%
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 91,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.43 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $17.02. The stock is now traded at around $18.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.66 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $12.05. The stock is now traded at around $11.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $344.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 717 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $226.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 843 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $147.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 204.92%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 37,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 92.39%. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $90.51, with an estimated average price of $87.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 32,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 250.42%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 37,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $52.34.
