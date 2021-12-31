NewSquare Capital LLC Buys FIRST TR ETF VI, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

- New Purchases: FTXN, SPIP, AMD, SCHP, EXLS, CMS, LEN, EXP, TW, USDU, EPOL, INDY, SPG, DBB, IPG, IIPR, GD, QQQ, DFAS, HDV, DSKE, DELL, SPIB, IVT, QYLD, IVV, WE, FXU, FTXO, ESPR, FDN, EWO, RIVN, ENZL,
- Added Positions: FIXD, TSLA, VTI, VEU, VEA, IJH, SCHX, BND, CSCO, IJR, IWB, IGIB, JNK, EPS, VWO, BIV, IGSB, DWM, HPQ, PAYX, PSA, EFA, HYS, SPYG, CMA, GIS, PEAK, JPM, PKG, PFE, PRU, STX, SO, TD, WPC, WBA, FAF, KHC, PDP, MMM, DUK, GRMN, K, KMB, NUE, PEP, PFG, UPS, VZ, LYB, DGRW, MUB, SPLV, XLK, XLY, T, AMGN, ADM, CVS, IBM, INTC, SNY, TGT, VFC, VLO, WU, AGG, EZM, HYD, IAU, PGX, SPYV, CVX, CMI, DHR, FHN, JEF, NDAQ, NFLX, PSX, IQV, CDW, DBEF, DEM, DON, IHY, OUNZ, PSK, VSS, VWOB, AAPL, ARCC, MDC, PNC, R, AVGO, FANG, AGGY, DES, EES, FMB, FTSM, FXB, MLN, PDBC, PZA, RVNU, SCHG, SFIG, SMMU, SRLN, VTEB, WFHY, BRK.B, JNJ, MRK, MSFT, WMT, DKNG, DOCN, CWB, EMCB, PIE, SCHB, SCHM, SLV, WFIG,
- Reduced Positions: FXL, WIP, SPY, CLF, TXN, AMZN, PYPL, ETN, EWD, EWY, DBE, JPST, USCI, FB, FSK, KD, MO, GE, CLX, DRI, DBO, DOW, ATEN, EXPI, NVS,
- Sold Out: BSY, SE, ENTG, WSM, FXA, AGO, ESS, PII, APAM, CLR, ACHC, XLF, RNG, SBUX, DOCU, ZM, UBER, SRE, AI, PSFE, UP, NVR, IBND, LMT,
These are the top 5 holdings of NewSquare Capital LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 204,438 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%
- Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) - 386,984 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 523,330 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 73,243 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.11%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 610,740 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
NewSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 1,205,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
NewSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 257,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
NewSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $110.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 33,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
NewSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS)
NewSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.32 and $145.06, with an estimated average price of $131.89. The stock is now traded at around $116.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
NewSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 64,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
NewSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 68.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 530,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
NewSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 67860.00%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $937.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
NewSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 68,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS)
NewSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 47,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM)
NewSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 57.51%. The purchase prices were between $51.19 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.093400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)
NewSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $97.15 and $99.11, with an estimated average price of $98.24. The stock is now traded at around $97.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)
NewSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $53.84.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
NewSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
NewSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22.Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
NewSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57.Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA)
NewSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. The sale prices were between $69.53 and $74.9, with an estimated average price of $72.37.Sold Out: Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)
NewSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.76 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.5.
