NewSquare Capital LLC Buys FIRST TR ETF VI, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR ETF VI, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Prote, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Bentley Systems Inc, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NewSquare Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, NewSquare Capital LLC owns 386 stocks with a total value of $944 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 204,438 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91% Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) - 386,984 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 523,330 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 73,243 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.11% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 610,740 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%

NewSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 1,205,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 257,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $110.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 33,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.32 and $145.06, with an estimated average price of $131.89. The stock is now traded at around $116.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewSquare Capital LLC initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $61.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 64,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 68.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 530,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 67860.00%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $937.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 68,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 47,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 57.51%. The purchase prices were between $51.19 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.093400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewSquare Capital LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $97.15 and $99.11, with an estimated average price of $98.24. The stock is now traded at around $97.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NewSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $53.84.

NewSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

NewSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22.

NewSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57.

NewSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust. The sale prices were between $69.53 and $74.9, with an estimated average price of $72.37.

NewSquare Capital LLC sold out a holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.76 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.5.