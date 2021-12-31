TSP Capital Management Group, LLC Buys AgroFresh Solutions Inc, Trilogy Metals Inc, Sells Chemed Corp, Calithera Biosciences Inc

- Added Positions: AGFS, TMQ, CWCO, DISCA, DISCK,
- Reduced Positions: CLDX, LLY, CALA, MSEX, NEM, NVAX, GLW, BVN, XYL, ASRT, MDT, PBI, HPI, VLY,
- Sold Out: CHE,
For the details of TSP Capital Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tsp+capital+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TSP Capital Management Group, LLC
- New Gold Inc (NGD) - 10,470,000 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 809,404 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 5,995,923 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) - 120,770 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
- America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 679,570 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in AgroFresh Solutions Inc by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $2.26, with an estimated average price of $1.99. The stock is now traded at around $1.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,761,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)
TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $1.48 and $2.3, with an estimated average price of $1.84. The stock is now traded at around $1.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,825,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)
TSP Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45.
