TSP Capital Management Group, LLC Buys AgroFresh Solutions Inc, Trilogy Metals Inc, Sells Chemed Corp, Calithera Biosciences Inc

insider
Just now
Summit, NJ, based Investment company TSP Capital Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AgroFresh Solutions Inc, Trilogy Metals Inc, sells Chemed Corp, Calithera Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TSP Capital Management Group, LLC
  1. New Gold Inc (NGD) - 10,470,000 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  2. Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 809,404 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  3. Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 5,995,923 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  4. Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) - 120,770 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
  5. America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 679,570 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
Added: AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS)

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in AgroFresh Solutions Inc by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $2.26, with an estimated average price of $1.99. The stock is now traded at around $1.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,761,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $1.48 and $2.3, with an estimated average price of $1.84. The stock is now traded at around $1.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,825,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45.



