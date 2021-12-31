TSP Capital Management Group, LLC Buys AgroFresh Solutions Inc, Trilogy Metals Inc, Sells Chemed Corp, Calithera Biosciences Inc

Added Positions: AGFS, TMQ, CWCO, DISCA, DISCK,

Summit, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AgroFresh Solutions Inc, Trilogy Metals Inc, sells Chemed Corp, Calithera Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TSP Capital Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tsp+capital+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

New Gold Inc (NGD) - 10,470,000 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 809,404 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 5,995,923 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) - 120,770 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 679,570 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in AgroFresh Solutions Inc by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $2.26, with an estimated average price of $1.99. The stock is now traded at around $1.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,761,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Trilogy Metals Inc by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $1.48 and $2.3, with an estimated average price of $1.84. The stock is now traded at around $1.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,825,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45.