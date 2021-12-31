Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys Qualcomm Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Coinbase Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: QCOM, TMO, UNP, BACPL.PFD, SOXX, BAC, MDLZ, ORLY, AFRM, KD, IWB,

QCOM, TMO, UNP, BACPL.PFD, SOXX, BAC, MDLZ, ORLY, AFRM, KD, IWB, Added Positions: KMI, OTIS, RTX, DIS, DOW, DD, IBM, AMGN, ADBE, WMT, BWA, VTR, SYK, CARR, D, V, SYY, JNJ, IVV, GIS, ABB, TRV, BA, CACI, JPM, OMC, ADP, KO, CHKP, CE, WFC, CDK, VOO, SPY, CSCO, PG, FB, IWM, IJH, PFE, UNH, TSM, SBUX, PEP, NKE, MCD, HD, CMCSA, ABT, ASML,

KMI, OTIS, RTX, DIS, DOW, DD, IBM, AMGN, ADBE, WMT, BWA, VTR, SYK, CARR, D, V, SYY, JNJ, IVV, GIS, ABB, TRV, BA, CACI, JPM, OMC, ADP, KO, CHKP, CE, WFC, CDK, VOO, SPY, CSCO, PG, FB, IWM, IJH, PFE, UNH, TSM, SBUX, PEP, NKE, MCD, HD, CMCSA, ABT, ASML, Reduced Positions: DKS, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, PKI, DE, BRK.B, WBA, AMZN, ORCL, VTI, SCHX, CTVA, NFLX, CRM, VZ, MRK, TSLA, GOOG, XOM, ICF, CAT, CSX, VYM,

DKS, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, PKI, DE, BRK.B, WBA, AMZN, ORCL, VTI, SCHX, CTVA, NFLX, CRM, VZ, MRK, TSLA, GOOG, XOM, ICF, CAT, CSX, VYM, Sold Out: COIN, NEE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Bank of America Corp, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells Coinbase Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $665 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steigerwald%2C+gordon+%26+koch+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 217,730 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,419 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 62,914 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 113,564 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Deere & Co (DE) - 61,639 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $562.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $467.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1415.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $630.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.