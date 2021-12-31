Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys Qualcomm Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Coinbase Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

insider
Investment company Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Bank of America Corp, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells Coinbase Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $665 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 217,730 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,419 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 62,914 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  4. PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 113,564 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  5. Deere & Co (DE) - 61,639 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $562.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $467.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1415.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $630.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.



Rating:
