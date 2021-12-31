Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys Qualcomm Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Coinbase Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

- New Purchases: QCOM, TMO, UNP, BACPL.PFD, SOXX, BAC, MDLZ, ORLY, AFRM, KD, IWB,
- Added Positions: KMI, OTIS, RTX, DIS, DOW, DD, IBM, AMGN, ADBE, WMT, BWA, VTR, SYK, CARR, D, V, SYY, JNJ, IVV, GIS, ABB, TRV, BA, CACI, JPM, OMC, ADP, KO, CHKP, CE, WFC, CDK, VOO, SPY, CSCO, PG, FB, IWM, IJH, PFE, UNH, TSM, SBUX, PEP, NKE, MCD, HD, CMCSA, ABT, ASML,
- Reduced Positions: DKS, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, PKI, DE, BRK.B, WBA, AMZN, ORCL, VTI, SCHX, CTVA, NFLX, CRM, VZ, MRK, TSLA, GOOG, XOM, ICF, CAT, CSX, VYM,
- Sold Out: COIN, NEE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 217,730 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,419 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 62,914 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 113,564 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 61,639 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $562.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $467.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 961 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1415.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $630.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Steigerwald, Gordon & Koch Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.
