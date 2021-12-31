Trust Co Of Virginia Buys Realty Income Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Markel Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: O, MKL, TPL, BSV, FISV, MDT, KMI, CFX, OEF, AMT, NYF, KEYS, PAR, NVDA, ETN, DD, CLAR, TEVA, LCGMF,

Investment company Trust Co Of Virginia Current Portfolio ) buys Realty Income Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Markel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, sells AT&T Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Virginia . As of 2021Q4, Trust Co Of Virginia owns 208 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 139,940 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 159,325 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 169,132 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,168 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 54,239 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 79,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1190.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257. The stock is now traded at around $1023.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.94 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $463652.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 62.75%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2584.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 57.98%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $135.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 138.76%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 39.07%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 67.60%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $87.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.1 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.