FundX Investment Group, LLC Buys iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Invesco Water Resources ETF

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Invesco Water Resources ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FundX Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, FundX Investment Group, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI) - 559,905 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 562,977 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 407,912 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 306,735 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 168,493 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.66%. The holding were 559,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.86%. The holding were 306,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.98%. The holding were 168,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 97,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $84.98, with an estimated average price of $81.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 37,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.66 and $44.71, with an estimated average price of $42.93. The stock is now traded at around $40.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 52,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1114.26%. The purchase prices were between $188.9 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $208.22. The stock is now traded at around $174.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.15%. The holding were 173,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 68.43%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $344.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 37,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 176.43%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $95.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 45,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 647.95%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 19,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 42.10%. The purchase prices were between $90.47 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $94.76. The stock is now traded at around $88.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 90,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 157.54%. The purchase prices were between $55.34 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $59.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 33,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15.

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $36.04.

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95.