Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets E

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Securities Group Corporation. As of 2021Q4, Signature Securities Group Corporation owns 133 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,576 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 252,529 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 215,673 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.67% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 28,220 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.05% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 60,638 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%

Signature Securities Group Corporation initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signature Securities Group Corporation initiated holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $17.36, with an estimated average price of $17.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signature Securities Group Corporation initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signature Securities Group Corporation initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signature Securities Group Corporation added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 112.59%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 449,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signature Securities Group Corporation added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $344.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 28,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signature Securities Group Corporation added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 161.45%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 40,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signature Securities Group Corporation added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.94%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signature Securities Group Corporation added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 81.03%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $226.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signature Securities Group Corporation added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $433.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Signature Securities Group Corporation sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Signature Securities Group Corporation sold out a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43.

Signature Securities Group Corporation sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.91 and $118.04, with an estimated average price of $117.45.

Signature Securities Group Corporation sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2.

Signature Securities Group Corporation sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77.

Signature Securities Group Corporation sold out a holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $120.3 and $122.72, with an estimated average price of $121.49.