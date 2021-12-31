Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Te

New Purchases: FTEC, SCHP,

FTEC, SCHP, Added Positions: IEFA, QUAL, IVV, USMV, AGEN, ESGU, IJR, IEF, IXN, IMTB, IHI, IUSG, JPST, MTUM, TIP, TLT,

IEFA, QUAL, IVV, USMV, AGEN, ESGU, IJR, IEF, IXN, IMTB, IHI, IUSG, JPST, MTUM, TIP, TLT, Reduced Positions: IEMG, MUB, IXG, VLUE, XLE, MSFT, AAPL, SYBT, PNC, SHW, SBUX, DIS, GOOGL, CHDN, BLK, AMZN, CL,

IEMG, MUB, IXG, VLUE, XLE, MSFT, AAPL, SYBT, PNC, SHW, SBUX, DIS, GOOGL, CHDN, BLK, AMZN, CL, Sold Out: VGIT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Agenus Inc, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance. As of 2021Q4, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owns 68 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+strategic+wealth+guidance/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 99,599 shares, 22.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 354,588 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.77% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 125,622 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 100,416 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.90% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 98,622 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.38%

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $117.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 354,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 100,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 102,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in Agenus Inc by 192.16%. The purchase prices were between $2.92 and $5.74, with an estimated average price of $3.98. The stock is now traded at around $2.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 456,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.86%. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $111.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56.