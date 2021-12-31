Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Marqeta Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Xilinx Inc, Biogen Inc, Citrix Systems Inc

- New Purchases: MQ, BNL, TSLA, NFLX, EXAS, UA, AVGO, NEOG, AMD, JPST, UNH, CNC, ADBE, UPS, NVO, WCN, ICE, INFY, APTV, CYBR, EXR, BAC, ISTB,
- Added Positions: VTEB, MUB, VIG, IVV, VCSH, IAU, DSTL, AAPL, QUAL, IJH, FNDF, IEFA, IJR, FNDA, IEMG, SLYV, XLE, SCHR, GOOG, FNDE, FNDX, AMZN, SPY, JNJ, MSFT, AMGN, BRK.B, BMY, CVX, PFE, PG, QCOM, BDX, CVS, CSCO, XOM, INTC, DIS, ADP, JPM, KR, MCD, ORCL, PEP, PGR, SBUX, V, PYPL, JMST, MDY, MMM, AXP, ADI, AZO, TFC, CAH, EA, GOOGL, SJM, MCK, NVDA, NTRS, PNC, SYK, EBAY, DG, SCHP, VSS, COST, EQT, LOW, VZ, FB, ABBV, EFA, SPSB, VEU, VTI, ABT, APH, ACGL, BF.B, KMX, DHR, DLTR, EMN, LLY, EXPD, FAST, IT, INFO, MDLZ, MTB, MKL, MRK, MCHP, NKE, ORLY, OMC, RLI, RF, ROST, TGT, UHS, WRB, TEL, ULTA, RGA, BAH, PANW, ZTS, CDW, KEYS, AXTA, LBRDK, QRVO, DOCU, ELAN, SPDN, AFG, BA, BRO, CPRT, EXC, GE, GBCI, JCI, LH, LRCX, LEN, RTX, ZBRA, ZBH, FND, IR, CARR, OTIS, IWR, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: XLNX, RWL, BAM, EW, HD, IBDN, VOO, AOS, LIN, TMO, SHOP, SCHD, SONY, IBDO, TTAC,
- Sold Out: BIIB, CTXS, EXEL, C, MDT, FLOT, IBDM, IBDP, IBDQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 106,173 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 215,572 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 115,638 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
- Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) - 646,424 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 359,018 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43%
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $937.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $359.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 615 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $557.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 456 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 219,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.60%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 68,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 49,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 48.86%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $15.84 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $19.07.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.
