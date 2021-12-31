Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Marqeta Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Xilinx Inc, Biogen Inc, Citrix Systems Inc

New Purchases: MQ, BNL, TSLA, NFLX, EXAS, UA, AVGO, NEOG, AMD, JPST, UNH, CNC, ADBE, UPS, NVO, WCN, ICE, INFY, APTV, CYBR, EXR, BAC, ISTB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marqeta Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Xilinx Inc, Biogen Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Exelixis Inc, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC owns 204 stocks with a total value of $665 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resonant+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 106,173 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 215,572 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 115,638 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35% Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) - 646,424 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.48% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 359,018 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43%

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $937.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $359.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $557.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 219,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.60%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 68,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 49,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.29%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 48.86%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $15.84 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $19.07.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.