Kercheville Advisors, LLC Buys The Carlyle Group Inc, Hess Midstream LP, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Sells DraftKings Inc, AT&T Inc, Generac Holdings Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company Kercheville Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Carlyle Group Inc, Hess Midstream LP, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, AbbVie Inc, Hess Corp, sells DraftKings Inc, AT&T Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, FAST Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kercheville Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kercheville Advisors, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Kercheville Advisors, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,927 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,521 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,826 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 16,174 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,734 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
New Purchase: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $99.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 38.56%. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 204,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hess Corp (HES)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hess Corp by 61.38%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 29,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $342.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 358.08%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $96.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 147.54%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $211.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 47,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Sold Out: FAST Acquisition Corp (FST)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FAST Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $11.58.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Kercheville Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.



