Kercheville Advisors, LLC Buys The Carlyle Group Inc, Hess Midstream LP, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Sells DraftKings Inc, AT&T Inc, Generac Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Carlyle Group Inc, Hess Midstream LP, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, AbbVie Inc, Hess Corp, sells DraftKings Inc, AT&T Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, FAST Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kercheville Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kercheville Advisors, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,927 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,521 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,826 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 16,174 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,734 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Kercheville Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $60.14, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $99.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 38.56%. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 204,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hess Corp by 61.38%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 29,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $342.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 358.08%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $96.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 147.54%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $211.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 47,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FAST Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $11.58.

Kercheville Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.