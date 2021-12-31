Patten & Patten Inc Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Hologic Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: JEPI, LECO, SCHX, NUE, CRM, TGB, IWF, PHO,

Investment company Patten & Patten Inc Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, sells AT&T Inc, Hologic Inc, General Electric Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, NovoCure during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patten & Patten Inc. As of 2021Q4, Patten & Patten Inc owns 279 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 963,659 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,824 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% WestRock Co (WRK) - 1,185,443 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN) - 557,157 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,084 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 138,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.41 and $146.04, with an estimated average price of $139.46. The stock is now traded at around $127.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 49,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $93.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $211.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $264.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 141.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 340,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 36.70%. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 73,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 44.52%. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 112,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $57.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 74.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.08 and $121.99, with an estimated average price of $99.87.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $27.26 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $27.95.

Patten & Patten Inc sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.