Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: MAA, DFAT, VWOB, GIL, VUSB, MDLZ, HD, CTSH, HCA, PFE, PEP, SHOP, BSV, ALGN, PG, CMCSA, SBUX, RTX, GE, VTV, NFLX, EMR, CBRE, SYN,
- Added Positions: VEA, VWO, GUNR, VXF, STIP, NFRA, JNJ, CINF, VNQ, AMT, MRK, ORCL, AAPL, GABC, AMZN, IBM, BAC, VZ, WMT, CAT, CVX, ABT, GOOGL, CVS, RYH, MSFT, MMM, INTC, TEL, UPS, CSCO, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: BND, VGSH, SCHX, RAVI, SPY, VGT, VTI, SCHO, SCHF, SCHZ, VCSH, VB, VCIT, SCHE, BRK.B, SCHA, SCHH, IWM, VBR, VEU, EFA,
- Sold Out: VO, C, T, TFC, TSLA, KD,
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 535,591 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.10%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 484,273 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.66%
- FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 411,749 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.33%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 272,937 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 30,270 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 27,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 13,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 535,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 484,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $41.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 411,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $157.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 28,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 145.52%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $168.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $110.01 and $126.18, with an estimated average price of $118.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Landmark Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
