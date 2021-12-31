Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Tcw Group Inc Buys Nike Inc, Twilio Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells Splunk Inc, Schlumberger, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

insider
2021-12-31
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Tcw Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Twilio Inc, Roblox Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Broadcom Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Schlumberger, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Sempra Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tcw Group Inc. As of 2021Q4, Tcw Group Inc owns 319 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TCW GROUP INC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 163,981 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,582,807 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 136,086 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
  4. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 659,643 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 729,883 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $63.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 236,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99. The stock is now traded at around $98.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 93,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $239.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 165,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $20.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 147,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 73.52%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 689,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $179.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 405,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 44.35%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 440,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $557.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 169,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 439.47%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $168.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 145,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 31.11%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $298.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 274,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Sold Out: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $25.22.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of TCW GROUP INC.

