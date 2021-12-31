Tcw Group Inc Buys Nike Inc, Twilio Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells Splunk Inc, Schlumberger, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

New Purchases: RBLX, DDOG, CHD, IWB, TSEM, ARCE, IWD, EA, ORCL, HLT, LYB, CIAN, MTTR, PG, LBTYA, K, IIVI, EXPD, CL, KOF, HASI, TNL, BHRPB.PFD, NIO, XPEV,

RBLX, DDOG, CHD, IWB, TSEM, ARCE, IWD, EA, ORCL, HLT, LYB, CIAN, MTTR, PG, LBTYA, K, IIVI, EXPD, CL, KOF, HASI, TNL, BHRPB.PFD, NIO, XPEV, Added Positions: NKE, TWLO, PEP, AVGO, AMP, JNJ, TGT, JCI, ANTM, ICE, STX, AES, DRI, XOM, TSLA, AAPL, HPQ, UPS, BX, MDT, MS, DKS, JNPR, SBNY, FDS, SPG, ABBV, ARCH, GLW, EFX, IBM, ON, CTVA, BILL, INVH, CSL, EQR, EBAY, APO, BRSP, FOXA, VIAC, DD, MCK, TRTX, CFLT, T, APH, EQIX, GE, GILD, INFY, JPM, LUV, WFC, WY, SXC, CVEO, RMR, NVT, HHR, SNOW, ARCC, BWA, CSGP, CAG, ED, FISV, HEI, IFF, IRM, LEN, QCOM, TXT, DIS, WHR, GLDD, ASPS, YNDX, NRZ, AMH, GLOB, MGP, COLD, AIV, CHK, VZIO, DV, IS, ATSG, AIG, AVT, CAJ, COP, DISCA, WELL, HST, MHO, MU, NOV, NEM, TTMI, UAL, VTR, VZ, FSBW, USAC, COTY, CWEN.A, OMF, SBT, ZS, EQH, ACA, BEPC, FYBR,

NKE, TWLO, PEP, AVGO, AMP, JNJ, TGT, JCI, ANTM, ICE, STX, AES, DRI, XOM, TSLA, AAPL, HPQ, UPS, BX, MDT, MS, DKS, JNPR, SBNY, FDS, SPG, ABBV, ARCH, GLW, EFX, IBM, ON, CTVA, BILL, INVH, CSL, EQR, EBAY, APO, BRSP, FOXA, VIAC, DD, MCK, TRTX, CFLT, T, APH, EQIX, GE, GILD, INFY, JPM, LUV, WFC, WY, SXC, CVEO, RMR, NVT, HHR, SNOW, ARCC, BWA, CSGP, CAG, ED, FISV, HEI, IFF, IRM, LEN, QCOM, TXT, DIS, WHR, GLDD, ASPS, YNDX, NRZ, AMH, GLOB, MGP, COLD, AIV, CHK, VZIO, DV, IS, ATSG, AIG, AVT, CAJ, COP, DISCA, WELL, HST, MHO, MU, NOV, NEM, TTMI, UAL, VTR, VZ, FSBW, USAC, COTY, CWEN.A, OMF, SBT, ZS, EQH, ACA, BEPC, FYBR, Reduced Positions: SPLK, NVDA, BKR, AMT, NOW, PYPL, TTD, ASML, CMCSA, INTC, SNAP, ADBE, AMZN, C, MANH, MSI, SE, CLVT, CVX, GOOGL, JLL, SBAC, CRM, V, FB, GOOG, PLD, ARE, ALGN, AVB, BSX, CBRE, SCHW, CSCO, COST, CCI, DE, FLEX, FCX, HD, INFO, LRCX, LGF.B, NFLX, OCN, ULTA, GNRC, EPAM, PANW, ZTS, IQV, ANET, TRU, SQ, ROKU, MBB, SPY, ACGL, AGO, ADSK, BAC, CTRA, CNC, CHDN, CUZ, DHI, KINS, DHR, DLR, DHT, NEE, GES, ILMN, IHC, KEY, LYV, MTB, SPGI, MRK, MOH, MORN, NTES, PENN, PRGO, PFE, BPOP, RWT, TSM, TTWO, TEX, TXN, TOL, TRMB, URBN, MTN, WCN, NEO, EVR, TIPT, LULU, OCSL, STNG, CLDT, NXPI, MPC, ACHC, TMHC, CIO, CZR, CHCT, VRS, NODK, OKTA, WOW, VICI, UBER, CRWD, SWTX, DDI, OAS, CRCT, VONG,

SPLK, NVDA, BKR, AMT, NOW, PYPL, TTD, ASML, CMCSA, INTC, SNAP, ADBE, AMZN, C, MANH, MSI, SE, CLVT, CVX, GOOGL, JLL, SBAC, CRM, V, FB, GOOG, PLD, ARE, ALGN, AVB, BSX, CBRE, SCHW, CSCO, COST, CCI, DE, FLEX, FCX, HD, INFO, LRCX, LGF.B, NFLX, OCN, ULTA, GNRC, EPAM, PANW, ZTS, IQV, ANET, TRU, SQ, ROKU, MBB, SPY, ACGL, AGO, ADSK, BAC, CTRA, CNC, CHDN, CUZ, DHI, KINS, DHR, DLR, DHT, NEE, GES, ILMN, IHC, KEY, LYV, MTB, SPGI, MRK, MOH, MORN, NTES, PENN, PRGO, PFE, BPOP, RWT, TSM, TTWO, TEX, TXN, TOL, TRMB, URBN, MTN, WCN, NEO, EVR, TIPT, LULU, OCSL, STNG, CLDT, NXPI, MPC, ACHC, TMHC, CIO, CZR, CHCT, VRS, NODK, OKTA, WOW, VICI, UBER, CRWD, SWTX, DDI, OAS, CRCT, VONG, Sold Out: ZBH, SLB, SRE, LHX, GPS, ILPT, STAA, DLO, BMBL, DKNG, PAGS, COR, WAT, UMC, ATVI, MTCH, AX, EXPE, LVS, SIRI, WMT, KR, XEL, KEX, SO, COMM, MGNI, FLOW, UMH, DUK, CTXS,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, Twilio Inc, Roblox Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Broadcom Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Schlumberger, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Sempra Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tcw Group Inc. As of 2021Q4, Tcw Group Inc owns 319 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TCW GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tcw+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 163,981 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,582,807 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 136,086 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 659,643 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 729,883 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $63.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 236,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99. The stock is now traded at around $98.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 93,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $239.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 165,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc initiated holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $20.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 147,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 73.52%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 689,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $179.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 405,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 44.35%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $169.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 440,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $557.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 169,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 439.47%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $168.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 145,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 31.11%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $298.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 274,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $25.22.

Tcw Group Inc sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79.