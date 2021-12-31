Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc Buys Tenable Holdings Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Five9 Inc, Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares

New Purchases: TENB, CSCO, IBB, HRI, VC, ALB, HL, XPEV, AVID, TBT, WOLF, IOSP, AGQ, XLF, DNA, BE, ARWR, ADGI,

Investment company Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Tenable Holdings Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF, Chart Industries Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Five9 Inc, Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Comcast Corp, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc . As of 2021Q4, Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

General Motors Co (GM) - 60,256 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.13% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 31,841 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.86% Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 19,252 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.56% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 5,135 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61% AECOM (ACM) - 36,585 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.54%

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 44,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 33,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $126.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 12,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.83 and $196.39, with an estimated average price of $176.52. The stock is now traded at around $152.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $205.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Visteon Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.96 and $125.33, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 10,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 112.56%. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $200.49, with an estimated average price of $176.19. The stock is now traded at around $114.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 19,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 60,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.95%. The purchase prices were between $73.6 and $111.76, with an estimated average price of $90.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 26,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 209.48%. The purchase prices were between $33.74 and $65.93, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 30,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 68.50%. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $377.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 43.30%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $116.65 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $133.88.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $37.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.