John G Ullman & Associates Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, Skanska AB, Chewy Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

Corning, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fiserv Inc, Skanska AB, Chewy Inc, Mandiant Inc, Vontier Corp, sells Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, Flowserve Corp, Synaptics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, John G Ullman & Associates Inc owns 162 stocks with a total value of $727 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 635,167 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 379,362 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% OGE Energy Corp (OGE) - 803,564 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 390,344 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 389,544 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Skanska AB. The purchase prices were between $23 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 118,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 105,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 53,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 71,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 62,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 344.97%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 42,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Chewy Inc by 811.32%. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 48,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC by 48.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.18 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 181,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 68.91%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $222.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 244.44%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $129.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 29.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 67,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $171 and $292.85, with an estimated average price of $240.96.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.34.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in McAfee Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $33.89 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.97.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58.