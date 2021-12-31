Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Riverstone Advisors, LLC Buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Investment company Riverstone Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, sells DraftKings Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverstone Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Riverstone Advisors, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Riverstone Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,431 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.77%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,107 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 64,448 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
  4. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 45,985 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 99,078 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 48,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $211.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $237.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $140.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.93%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 17,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 244.86%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.29%. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 27.44%. The purchase prices were between $460.83 and $575.97, with an estimated average price of $516.88. The stock is now traded at around $378.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $226.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Sold Out: Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)

Riverstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II. The sale prices were between $11.79 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.18.



