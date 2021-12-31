Riverstone Advisors, LLC Buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

New Purchases: DOCN, CRM, MSFT, FB, VHT, PM, IJH, SCHG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Apple Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, sells DraftKings Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverstone Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Riverstone Advisors, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,431 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,107 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 64,448 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 45,985 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 99,078 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 48,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $211.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $237.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $140.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.93%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 17,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 244.86%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.29%. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 27.44%. The purchase prices were between $460.83 and $575.97, with an estimated average price of $516.88. The stock is now traded at around $378.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $226.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II. The sale prices were between $11.79 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.18.