Atticus Wealth Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging

- New Purchases: BSV, USMV, MGK, VWO, QUAL, PLD, PKI, GD, CSCO, VEA, COKE, TEL, LMT, MDT, MET, IFF, RTX, IBM, ADI, PAYX, LHX, FDS, ADP, BRO, AMPY, SYK, SYY, ES, SO, NSC, GWW, WEC, MKC, JKHY, AFL, ITW, BMY, EMR, CBSH, BF.B, ONL, VFC, CLX, XEL, BR, FIVE, AA, FBRT, FBRT, JOBY, LNC, RIVN, DTN, ATR, CB, TROW, MMM, STLD, PPG, SJM, NJR, CL, USB, ATO, ABC, MS, PL, MDU, HON, RAVE, KD, RKLB, PII, VZIO, CPNG, CION, OTIS, CARR, SONO, HUT, CCI, RUN, RDHL, PSX, AWK, CMS, TJX, PRIM, HOMB, AXON, CHD,
- Added Positions: XLP, XLU, XLV, XLRE, VYM, MRK, XLC, IJH, DE, TLT, IWF, IWD, BAC, EFA, PGX, APD, SHY, LOW, IWM, XLK, MSFT, VV, VIG, UNH, BLK, DIS, PG, O, TGT, AZN, ALL, SCHW, WMT, XYL, AVGO, JPM, NEE, LIN, NKE, UPS, VGT, VTEB, BIV, XLF, FB, XLY, ACN, MCD, INTC, ORCL, PFE, GM, JNJ, VAW, XLB, IVW, XLI, ESGV, ECL, BDX, ABT, IGIB, VOE, KMB, ICE, VB, MA, VEEV, SQ, VYMI, AMGN, ARCC, GIS, XOP, FCX, CMCSA, VOX, MDLZ, VFH, SPYG, SPGI, SCHH, CRM, SHW, SBUX, TXN, UNP, RBLX, ZM, TPIC, AAL, FSLR,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, SPY, HYG, EEM, PYPL, V, DOCU, NEM, SNAP, T, ADBE, DDOG, AVTR, DKNG, ALGN, TMO, WST, CMG, BX, GNRC, TTD, DBX, MRNA, BILL, ZIM, QQQ, BIO, KO, HUM, MPW, PRFT, RGEN, TSLA, ATKR, MDB, ABNB, AMT, CVS, IT, MGM, MPWR, NOC, PEP, QCOM, VZ, WM, WAL, ABBV, ARES, IIPR, CRWD, PFF, AMD, GOOGL, HD, INTU, JBL, REGN, SAP, WIT, DOW, IVE, VTV, MATX, AMAT, AN, TFC, C, COST, DLR, GSK, KLAC, MCK, NVDA, PAG, LULU, PM, FTNT, ATY, AGG, AMLP, LQD, QLTA, VCIT, VCSH, VHT, XLE, AB, IVZ, BA, CAT, CPRT, FDX, GILD, JEF, VTRS, STX, ZBRA, GOOG, SENS, PINS, PTON, BNTX, PLTR, LCID, DIA, MBB, PGF, SCHV, SHV, VCLT, VEU, VIGI,
- Sold Out: SE, CROX, UPST, ARKK, PYCR, INMD, ASAN, TASK, ZS, DLO, CELH, RCII, SWAV, DOCS, LSPD, NET, ASML, ZI, HUBS, SITM, CFLT, GLBE, MNDY, RSI, PGNY, DECK, SPT, KLIC, LOVE, INSP, TPX, WSM, EVA, AY, BMBL, QS, USHY, BITF, RIOT, MARA, CBRL, EMKR, GOGL, AEIS, FSTA, EMQQ, ARKQ, ME, EL, MVIS, PGR, AIMC, NDLS, ACB, TLRY, TLRY, OKTA, COLD,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 91,816 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 232,648 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.76%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 145,666 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,292 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 38,104 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 145,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $224.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 15,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 169.67%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 30,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 246.03%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 1696.60%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 164.97%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 32,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 1415.15%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $372.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04.Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Paycor HCM Inc. The sale prices were between $26.84 and $35.97, with an estimated average price of $31.45.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.
