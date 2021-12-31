Birinyi Associates Inc Buys ASML Holding NV, American Express Co, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Lam Research Corp, The Trade Desk Inc

New Purchases: ASML, PANW, ORCL, TXN,

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ASML Holding NV, American Express Co, JPMorgan Chase, RH, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Lam Research Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, NVR Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birinyi Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Birinyi Associates Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 413,813 shares, 23.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 86,934 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,629 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,516 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 54,590 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $653.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $476.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $178.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 115.87%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $175.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $147.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in RH by 56.10%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $378.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 115.79%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $149.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP by 41.95%. The purchase prices were between $45.54 and $56.86, with an estimated average price of $52.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3.