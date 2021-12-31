Birinyi Associates Inc Buys ASML Holding NV, American Express Co, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Lam Research Corp, The Trade Desk Inc

- New Purchases: ASML, PANW, ORCL, TXN,
- Added Positions: GS, AXP, JPM, RH, BX, WSM, AB, NFLX, MSCI, CRM, COST, BRK.B, BKNG, MCD, NVDA, CVX, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: FB, LRCX, AAPL, AMZN, NVR, MRNA, DE, CVNA, MA, GOOGL, SPY, AVGO, MU, TSLA, WMT, MSFT, DIA, SBUX, DIS, IBM, UL, RACE, CAT, JNJ, MO, V,
- Sold Out: TTD, DASH, VZ, TGT, PLTR, LLY,
These are the top 5 holdings of BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 413,813 shares, 23.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 86,934 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,629 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,516 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 54,590 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $653.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $476.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $178.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 115.87%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $175.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $147.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RH (RH)
Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in RH by 56.10%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $378.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 115.79%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $149.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)
Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP by 41.95%. The purchase prices were between $45.54 and $56.86, with an estimated average price of $52.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3.
