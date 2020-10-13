INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA), and Redwire Corporation (RDW) and Encourages Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Desktop Metal, Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc., and Redwire Corporation. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal” or the “Company”) (: DM)

Class Period: from March 15, 2021 to November 15, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022

The lawsuits allege throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC’s manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures, which presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC’s products.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (“Marathon” or the “Company”) ( MARA)

Class Period: October 13, 2020 to November 15, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Beowulf Joint Venture, as it related to the Hardin Facility, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations; and (ii) as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny.

Redwire Corporation (“Redwire” or the “Company”) (: RDW)

Class Period: August 11, 2021 through November 14, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; and (2) as a result, there were material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal controls over financial reporting.

