Rambus Delivers PCIe 6.0 Controller for Next-Generation Data Centers

Rambus+Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the availability of its PCI+Express%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+%28PCIe%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%29+6.0+Controller. The PCIe specification is the interconnect of choice across a broad landscape of data-intensive markets including data center, AI/ML, HPC, automotive, IoT, defense and aerospace. Optimized for power, area and latency, the Rambus PCIe 6.0 controller delivers data rates up to 64 Gigatransfers per second (GT/s) for high-performance applications. In addition, the controller provides state-of-the-art security with an Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) engine that monitors and protects PCIe links against physical attacks.

“The rapid advancement of AI/ML and data-intensive workloads requires that we continue to provide higher data rate solutions with best-in-class latency, power and area,” said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. “As the latest addition to our portfolio of industry-leading interface IP, our PCIe 6.0 Controller offers customers an easy to integrate solution that delivers both performance and security for advanced SoCs and FPGAs.”

Key features of the Rambus PCIe 6.0 Controller include:

Supports PCIe 6.0 specification including 64 GT/s data rate and PAM4 signaling

Supports fixed-sized FLITs that enable high-bandwidth efficiency

Implements low-latency Forward Error Correction (FEC) for link robustness

Internal data path size automatically scales up or down (256, 512, 1024 bits) based on max. link speed and width for reduced gate count and optimal throughput

Backward compatible to PCIe 5.0, 4.0 and 3.0/3.1

Supports Endpoint, Root-Port, Dual-Mode and Switch port configurations

Integrated IDE optimized for performance

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

