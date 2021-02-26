Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces 2021 Dividend Income Tax Allocation

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE: AIRC), a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States, reported today the tax status of its 2021 distributions paid to shareholders. Details on the tax classifications of the distributions are included in the table below:

Class A Common Stock (CUSIP 03750L109)

Record Date Payable Date Dividend per

Share Total Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends Total Capital Gain

Distribution Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250 Gain(1) Section 897 Ordinary

Dividends Section 897

Capital Gain(2) Nondividend

Distributions 2/12/2021 2/26/2021 $ 0.43 0.00000% 0.00000% 33.03032% 7.40788% 0.00000% 33.03032% 66.96968% 5/14/2021 5/28/2021 $ 0.43 0.00000% 0.00000% 33.03032% 7.40788% 0.00000% 33.03032% 66.96968% 8/13/2021 8/27/2021 $ 0.44 0.00000% 0.00000% 33.03032% 7.40788% 0.00000% 33.03032% 66.96968% 11/12/2021 11/30/2021 $ 0.44 0.00000% 0.00000% 33.03032% 7.40788% 0.00000% 33.03032% 66.96968% Annual $ 1.7400 0.00000% 0.00000% 33.03032% 7.40788% 0.00000% 33.03032% 66.96968%

(1) - The percentage of Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain for each of the quarters shown above is a subset of, and included in, Dividend per Share. (2) - The percentage of Section 897 Capital Gain for each of the quarters shown above is a subset of, and included in, Dividend per Share.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), Apartment Income REIT is disclosing below two additional amounts for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Record Date Payable Date Form 1099-DIV

Box 2a, Total

Capital Gain

Distr. Per Share One Year

Amounts

Disclosure Per

Share Three Year

Amounts

Disclosure Per

Share 2/12/2021 2/26/2021 $ 0.142030 $ 0.0916 $ 0.0916 5/14/2021 5/28/2021 $ 0.142030 $ 0.0916 $ 0.0916 8/13/2021 8/27/2021 $ 0.145333 $ 0.0937 $ 0.0937 11/12/2021 11/30/2021 $ 0.145333 $ 0.0937 $ 0.0937 Annual $ 0.57473 $ 0.3707 $ 0.3707

Shareholders of record of the Company's common stock will receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-DIV from Computershare, the Company's 2021 distribution paying agent. If shares were held in "street name" during 2021, the IRS form will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm, or nominee. Because the Company's tax return has not yet been filed for the year ended December 31, 2021, the distribution allocations presented herein have been calculated using the best available information to date.

The tax treatment of these distributions by state and local authorities varies and may not be the same as the IRS's treatment. Because federal and state tax laws affect individuals differently, the Company cannot advise shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local income tax consequences of these distributions.

AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

