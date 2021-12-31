Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Dividend and Income Fund, Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Blue Bell, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Liberty All Star Equity Fund, CSX Corp, sells Dividend and Income Fund, Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Central Securities Corp, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc owns 838 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 221,468 shares, 27.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% General American Investors Company Inc (GAM) - 631,217 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 238,210 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69% Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 1,066,949 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 149,157 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $159.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 13,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 25,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $168.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.44%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $435.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 20,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund by 293.12%. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 216,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc by 4138.29%. The purchase prices were between $7.89 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $8.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 59,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October by 152.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $33.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.912100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December by 8736.92%. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $35.31, with an estimated average price of $34.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.089200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 674.83%. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $64.48. The stock is now traded at around $47.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dividend and Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.59.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The sale prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vertical Capital Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $10.43.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp. The sale prices were between $15.94 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $16.49.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc by 54.76%. The sale prices were between $8.37 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc still held 113,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Central Securities Corp by 30.93%. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $42.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc still held 21,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April by 21.8%. The sale prices were between $31.72 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $32.81. The stock is now traded at around $32.225400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc still held 31,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc by 38.14%. The sale prices were between $20.18 and $22.18, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc still held 15,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in by 57.16%. The sale prices were between $8.13 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc still held 14,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 24.5%. The sale prices were between $35.7 and $43.53, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc still held 10,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.