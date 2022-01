Van Eck Associates Corp Buys MercadoLibre Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Broadcom Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, NVIDIA Corp, Pfizer Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MercadoLibre Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Broadcom Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Equifax Inc, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, NVIDIA Corp, Pfizer Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Eck Associates Corp. As of 2021Q4, Van Eck Associates Corp owns 1371 stocks with a total value of $43.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 39,746,651 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 88,939,006 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 9,076,810 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 3,324,425 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.6% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 22,488,298 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1743.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $107.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 248,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Skeena Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.11 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,042,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 359,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $292.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in VanEck Moody`s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $24.070200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 564,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 125.14%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $975.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 139,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 1762.12%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $133.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 659,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 101.91%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,981,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 94.19%. The purchase prices were between $253.4 and $297.05, with an estimated average price of $278.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 656,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 586.22%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $200.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 502,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 114.84%. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $217.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 684,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Corvus Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $3.14 and $3.29, with an estimated average price of $3.22.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Vedanta Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.85.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $20.16 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $20.33.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $17.9.