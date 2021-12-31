Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc Buys Tesla Inc, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Sells Duke Energy Corp, Bank of Montreal, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: SC, PCH, DMXF, DVN, WY, ORI, HCA, CLR, XLNX, X, UGI, KEYS, WBT, MRVL, EOG, CTVA, GWW, OGS, BOND, PRF, ENPH, AON, NXST, NFG, DKS, CTSH, CSX, BLDR,

Itasca, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, PotlatchDeltic Corp, sells Duke Energy Corp, Bank of Montreal, Verizon Communications Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc. As of 2021Q4, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc owns 343 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 594,310 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 489,821 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 591,606 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 167,236 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 526,900 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.36 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $38.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.16 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $68.34. The stock is now traded at around $63.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $168.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 73.06%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $937.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 206.97%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 41.08%. The purchase prices were between $229.24 and $272.88, with an estimated average price of $258.11. The stock is now traded at around $240.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 107.04%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $67.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 84.26%. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $84.98, with an estimated average price of $81.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 89.75%. The purchase prices were between $82.59 and $96.15, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Mercury General Corp. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $56.86, with an estimated average price of $53.62.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.