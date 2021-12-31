Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Welch Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Contango Oil & Gas Co

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Welch Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Aflac Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells AT&T Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Contango Oil & Gas Co, Novartis AG, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Welch Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Welch Group, LLC owns 217 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Welch Group, LLC
  1. Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 1,420,875 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 213,489 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,780 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 146,421 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 562,855 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $226.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Crescent Energy Co (CRGY)

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Crescent Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 53,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 388.98%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $435.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 39,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 156.86%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 629.86%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $483.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $5.27 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.26. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 162,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 62.84%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2584.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 133.96%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Sold Out: Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF)

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIACA)

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $42.7, with an estimated average price of $37.31.



