Welch Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Contango Oil & Gas Co

New Purchases: SDY, AFL, SCHX, XLP, VO, CRGY, VB, SCHK, TBK, FNDA, CHTR, FNDX, UNP, PCAR, PPA, IDA, GPN, VEA, IWM, BBUS, KMI, SSBK, ZTS, PSX, TSLA, UIHC, UPS, NTRS, NEM, GILD, GATX, LUMN, ADM, NAK, BPT,

SDY, AFL, SCHX, XLP, VO, CRGY, VB, SCHK, TBK, FNDA, CHTR, FNDX, UNP, PCAR, PPA, IDA, GPN, VEA, IWM, BBUS, KMI, SSBK, ZTS, PSX, TSLA, UIHC, UPS, NTRS, NEM, GILD, GATX, LUMN, ADM, NAK, BPT, Added Positions: IVV, AMZN, SFBS, SO, IBM, CL, VOO, JNJ, COST, PFE, KMB, ED, INTC, BRK.B, ABBV, LMT, CVX, MCD, PEP, GIS, PG, RTX, SPY, QCOM, NEE, GOOG, EMR, BBVA, XLK, GL, UL, MMM, CAT, DE, V, KO, VZ, JPM, TJX, MA, SYK, XOM, DG, VYM, BX, VGT, BMY, TFC, QQQ, IJR, CSCO, BLK, ACN, TGT, SNV, XLE, SHW, F, GS, GOOGL, ORCL, NVDA, XLI, MPW, ABT, UTG, SCHG, GLD, EFA, KHC, CVS, COP, TMO, SBUX, MDT, HON,

IVV, AMZN, SFBS, SO, IBM, CL, VOO, JNJ, COST, PFE, KMB, ED, INTC, BRK.B, ABBV, LMT, CVX, MCD, PEP, GIS, PG, RTX, SPY, QCOM, NEE, GOOG, EMR, BBVA, XLK, GL, UL, MMM, CAT, DE, V, KO, VZ, JPM, TJX, MA, SYK, XOM, DG, VYM, BX, VGT, BMY, TFC, QQQ, IJR, CSCO, BLK, ACN, TGT, SNV, XLE, SHW, F, GS, GOOGL, ORCL, NVDA, XLI, MPW, ABT, UTG, SCHG, GLD, EFA, KHC, CVS, COP, TMO, SBUX, MDT, HON, Reduced Positions: T, NVS, VGSH, FB, BA, DIS, PRA, ZBH, WM, WBA, WMT, SYY, CRM, RY, OKE, NSC, NKE, LLY, ADP, ALB, ADBE,

T, NVS, VGSH, FB, BA, DIS, PRA, ZBH, WM, WBA, WMT, SYY, CRM, RY, OKE, NSC, NKE, LLY, ADP, ALB, ADBE, Sold Out: KD, MCF, BABA, YUMC, ARKK, VIACA, PYPL, PDN,

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Aflac Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells AT&T Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Contango Oil & Gas Co, Novartis AG, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Welch Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Welch Group, LLC owns 217 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Welch Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/welch+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) - 1,420,875 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 213,489 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 363,780 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 146,421 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 562,855 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $103.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $226.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Welch Group, LLC initiated holding in Crescent Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 53,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 388.98%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $435.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 39,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 156.86%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2777.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 629.86%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $483.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $5.27 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.26. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 162,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 62.84%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2584.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Welch Group, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 133.96%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $152.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Welch Group, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $31.94 and $42.7, with an estimated average price of $37.31.