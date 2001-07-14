Zymeworks Announces Pricing of $100.0 Million Public Offering

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 9,160,000 common shares and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3,340,000 common shares. The common shares are being offered at a public offering price of $8.00 per common share and the pre-funded warrants are being offered at a public offering price of $7.9999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for each common share less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Zymeworks from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Zymeworks, are expected to be approximately $100.0 million. In addition, Zymeworks has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, Evercore ISI, Stifel and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James is acting as lead co-manager for the offering.

An automatically effective shelf registration statement relating to the securities offered in the public offering described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 1, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected], Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at [email protected]; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at [email protected], or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001, by telephone at (833) 690-2713, or by email at [email protected].

No securities are being offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, or collectively, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the offering, the anticipated closing of the offering, the gross proceeds to be received in the offering and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as “expect” and “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Zymeworks’ current expectations and various assumptions. Zymeworks believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Zymeworks may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: market conditions and the other risks identified in Zymeworks’ filings with the SEC. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Zymeworks’ current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Zymeworks cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Zymeworks does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126006103/en/