PJF Wines (品酒坊) Posts Strong Results Since Launch; Surpasses 20,000 Wines; 200% Monthly Sales Growth

eCargo Holdings Limited ( ASX:ECG, Financial) (‘eCargo’) and CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (‘CN Logistics’) are excited to announce strong growth of the品酒坊PinJiuFang Wine Marketplace (pjfwines.com) (‘PJF Wines’) since launch, achieving 200% monthly sales growth and topping 20,000 wines available.

Launched jointly between eCargo and CN Logistics in August, PJF Wines is China’s first content-driven cross-border premium wine marketplace, allowing Chinese consumers to easily access and purchase high-end wines which are not widely available in the country.

The China Customs-approved cross-border platform ships wines from International wine merchants directly to consumers, bypassing traditional trade channels and allowing for swifter and wider availability in China.

Leveraging CN Logistics’ expertise in fine wine and eCargo’s eCommerce experience, PJF Wines has seen swift growth across all metrics, with unique user visits growing at a rate of 100%+ month-on-month, and average browsing session length of seven minutes.

In terms of sales, PJF Wines sees average order size of AUD400 and basket size of three bottles, with orders fulfilled in five days from order to delivery. The platform has achieved a new milestone of daily consecutive orders over the last 30 days.

PJF Wines’ team have successfully onboarded 25+ wine merchants, contributing to over 20,000 wines listed. Wines originate in 15 countries, with top selling countries being France, Italy and South Africa, while labels include Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut NV, Domaine Berthelemot Puligny, Cloudy Bay Te KoKo.

On PJFWines’s strong development, CEO, Lawrence Lun said, “PJF Wines was launched to provide Chinese consumers with high end wines that are highly demanded in the country, but often difficult and expensive to acquire. PJF Wines’ results in the first four months shows that the platform is solving this need and meeting the demand. Our service level and concierge service is emerging as the platform of choice for local consumers that have tried the platform. PJF Wines will continue to grow throughout 2022 as China’s appetite for high-end wines continues to grow.”

About eCargo

eCargo Holdings Limited is an ASX-listed company offering technology solutions that connect global brands with Chinese buyers and provide the tools businesses need to grow their China sales.

