Taiwan's Intellectual Property and Commercial Court Announced Its Ruling on UMC and Other Defendants with Respect to Micron Case

Taiwan's Intellectual Property and Commercial Court today announced its ruling on UMC and other defendants with respect to the case of the violation of the Trade Secrets Act. UMC appreciates the fairness of the ruling and its basis in facts. UMC hopes that the prosecution will respect the decision of the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court and the global settlement reached between UMC and Micron Technology, Inc. in November 2021, so that the case can be concluded.

UMC is a leading global semiconductor foundry company focusing on the fabrication of logic and specialty products for all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC continues to implement and optimize its policy and procedures for trade secret protection while providing high quality products and services to its customers. UMC is fully committed to developing its foundry business in order to compete in the global semiconductor market and to make positive contributions to the technological and economic development in Taiwan.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI and BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in & 8-in fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has total 12 fabs in production with combined capacity close to 800,000 wafers per month (8-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF-16949 automotive quality standard. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea & Singapore, with worldwide total 19,500 employees. For more information, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.

Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in the foregoing announcement are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, including statements about introduction of new services and technologies, future outsourcing, competition, wafer capacity, business relationships and market conditions. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; and technological and development risks. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMC’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126006114/en/