Wipro Appoints Badrinath Srinivasan as Managing Director for Southeast Asia

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Badrinath Srinivasan (Badri) as the Managing Director for Southeast Asia.

Badri will focus on Wipro’s vision for business growth, revenue expansion, client and influencer relationships, talent development and brand building. Badri will also strengthen the key markets of Southeast Asia focusing on large deals and strategic transformational engagements.

In his most recent role, Badri was the Asia leader for the Financial Services and Insurance verticals at Infosys. Over his nearly twenty-year tenure with the company, Badri held multiple leadership positions in sales and consulting across the United States of America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets, and partnered with customers across industry verticals steering their digital transformation agendas. He led strategic initiatives in Asia including driving mergers and acquisitions, creating joint ventures, and establishing strategic partner ecosystems.

“Southeast Asia has been a strategic focus region for Wipro over the years and, even more so now, with the region’s growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialized technology requirements and innovation. I’m excited to welcome Badri to lead our Southeast Asia business, and confident that his leadership and deep understanding of the market will help clients succeed and drive our growth ambition in this region,” said N.S. Bala, CEO, APMEA, Wipro Limited.

“It is a privilege to join Wipro, an organization that I truly admire for its culture and values. Southeast Asia is seeing significant technology modernization and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with an outstanding team and our ecosystem of partners as we continue to deliver value for our customers. I look forward to contributing to Wipro's regional expansion as we amplify investments in building local capabilities,” said Badri Srinivasan.

Badri holds an Engineering degree in Electronics & Communications and is an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. He is based in Singapore and will report to N.S. Bala, CEO, APMEA.

Southeast Asia is one of the six focus regions that comprise Wipro's APMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East, India and Africa) Strategic Market Unit. Wipro has been present in Southeast Asia for over a decade, having partnered with leading public and private sector enterprises across multiple industry verticals in their business transformation and digital journeys. Wipro also has a presence in the region through its acquired entities – Capco, Designit, and Topcoder. In line with our growth ambition for the region, we continue to invest in localization, building talent at scale, while strengthening our partnerships and knowledge of regional demands to offer differentiated services and experience to our clients.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 220,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

