Epizyme Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 56,666,667 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $1.50 per share, before underwriting discounts. In addition, Epizyme has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,500,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Epizyme.

Epizyme anticipates the total gross proceeds from the offering (before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses) will be approximately $85.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' options to purchase additional shares.

Epizyme anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to fund global development and commercialization costs of tazemetostat outside of Japan, including the costs of conducting the Company’s ongoing and planned clinical trials of tazemetostat, including the Company’s confirmatory Phase 1b/3 trials in epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma (FL), the Company’s clinical trials of tazemetostat in additional FL populations and the Company’s clinical trials of tazemetostat across multiple types of hematological malignancies and solid tumors; to fund the Company’s Phase 1/1b trial of its SETD2 inhibitor, EZM0414 and the discovery and identification of additional product candidates to expand the Company’s pipeline of novel epigenetic therapies; to fund initiatives to accelerate commercial adoption of TAZVERIK®; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of companies or businesses or licensing of other products, businesses or technologies, and repayment and refinancing of debt.

Jefferies and Barclays are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-lead managers. The offering is expected to close on January 31, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The shares are being offered by Epizyme pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 6, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on May 13, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of the written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. The preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on January 26, 2022 and copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) 603-5847. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Epizyme, Inc.

Epizyme, Inc. is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of rewriting treatment for cancer through novel epigenetic medicines. The Company is focused on creating medicines that are targeted at specific causes of diseases, that are orally administered, tolerable, easy to take and based on a deep understanding of the patients that may benefit from them. The Company aspires to change the standard-of-care for patients and physicians by developing medicines with fundamentally new mechanisms of action.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Epizyme, Inc., including statements about the Company’s public offering, anticipated use of proceeds, future operations, commercial sales of TAZVERIK, clinical development of the Company’s therapeutic candidates, expectations regarding future clinical trials and future expectations and plans and prospects for the Company and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all; uncertainties associated with the commercialization of pharmaceutical products; uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical studies and in the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical studies; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies of the Company’s product candidates will be predictive of the results of future trials; whether the Company will receive regulatory approvals, including accelerated approval, to conduct trials or to market products; whether the Company's cash resources will be sufficient to fund the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC, the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and the risks described in other filings that the Company may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

