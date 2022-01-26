Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Granting of share options and PDMR Notification

Granting of share options and Director/PDMR Notification

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc. ("Atalaya" or the "Company") (

AIM:ATYM, Financial);(TSX:AYM, Financial) announces that, in accordance with the Company's Long Term Inventive Plan 2020 (the "LTIP20"), it has granted 120,000 share options (the "Options") to Luis Rodriguez Pevida, its business development manager.

The Options expire ten years from the deemed date of grant (26 January 2022), have an exercise price of 416.0 pence per ordinary share, based on the average of the mid-market closing prices for the five dealing days immediately preceding the grant date, and vest in two equal tranches, half on grant and half on the first anniversary of the granting date.

The details of the share options are as per the table below:

NamePosition

Number of share options granted

Total number of share options following this notification

Total beneficial holding of ordinary shares following this notification

Total beneficial holding (options + ordinary shares) as % of Company's fully diluted issued share capital

Luis Rodriguez PevidaBusiness development manager

120,000

120,000

-

0.08%

Total

120,000

120,000

-

0.08%

Following these grants, the Company has granted options over an aggregate of 2,341,000 ordinary shares, equivalent to 1.67% of the Company's issued share capital.

Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Luis Rodriguez Pevida

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Business development manager

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share options

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share option grant

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

416.0p and 120,000 share options

d)

Aggregated information

GBP 499,200.00

e)

Date of the transaction

26/01/2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UKElisabeth Cowell / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C CommunicationsCarina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity
(NOMAD and Joint Broker)		Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets
(Joint Broker)		Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP
(Joint Broker)		Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc
Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



