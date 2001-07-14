Magnet Forensics Announces Appointment of CFO and CISO

Magnet Forensics (TSX: MAGT), a developer of digital investigation solutions for more than 4,000 enterprises and public safety organizations, today announced changes to the executive management team to support its growth strategy. The company is separating the roles of chief operating officer (COO) and chief financial officer (CFO) and creating the role of chief information security officer (CISO).

Peter Vreeswyk has been promoted to the role of CFO, from his previous position as vice-president of finance. Angelo Loberto who served in the dual role as CFO and COO, will continue as COO. Ben Schommer has joined the company as CISO.

“We’re pleased to welcome Peter and Ben to their new roles while continuing to benefit from Angelo’s leadership and guidance as he focuses on his role as COO,” said Adam Belsher, chief executive officer of Magnet Forensics. “These changes ensure the right people are in the right roles to maximize the full potential of Magnet Forensics in the growing markets we serve.”

Prior to joining Magnet Forensics, Vreeswyk worked at KPMG and the Coca-Cola Company. He has been the vice-president of finance over the past three years and has been responsible for executing the company’s financial and operational strategies.

“Peter has exemplified professional development at Magnet Forensics, growing from a director position to the CFO,” said Belsher. “In that time, Peter has developed a deep understanding of our business and played a pivotal leadership role in guiding Magnet Forensics through our global growth and initial public offering.”

Schommer joins Magnet Forensics with more than 20 years of international cybersecurity experience. Between 1996 and 2013, He worked in Okinawa, Japan for the United States Marine Corps and SAIC in network engineering. Schommer has since held deputy CISO and CISO positions at Tata Communications, FBR Capital Markets and Proxios. He will develop and lead the implementation of Magnet Forensics’ strategy for information security, while overseeing corporate, product and customer security programs. Schommer will report to the COO.

“Ben’s extensive technical knowledge and experience in information security will be invaluable to us as we continue to execute on our growth plans by strengthening our internal security, product offerings and helping expand our customer base in the private sector,” said Loberto.

About Magnet Forensics

Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation software that acquires, analyzes, reports on, and manages evidence from digital sources, including computers, mobile devices, IoT devices and cloud services. Magnet Forensics’ software is used by more than 4,000 public and private sector customers in over 90 countries and helps investigators fight crime, protect assets and guard national security.

