ChampionX's Next Generation ESP Pump Line Offers Greater Efficiency and Lower Carbon Footprint in Unconventional Wells

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) ( CHX) announced today that UNBRIDLED® ESP Systems has introduced the HIGH RISE™ series pump line, which is engineered to significantly improve electrical submersible pumping (ESP) system performance and longevity while also meaningfully reducing the carbon footprint of ESP operations.



HIGH RISE pumps feature patented Oculus™ technology, which allows the pumps to achieve up to 33% greater lift per unit length of pump. Higher lift per stage means fewer components in the well and faster installs to minimize rig time while also reducing the overall carbon footprint of an ESP system. The HIGH RISE pump series also covers an extended production range from 200 to 7,500 BPD.

“The Oculus technology feature in our HIGH RISE pumps allow operators to achieve their production targets with significantly less iron in the well, which helps reduce the carbon footprint of an ESP installation. Based on internal calculations of our manufacturing processes and EPA data, HIGH RISE pumps reduce carbon emissions by one ton per install and use on average 20% less heavy metals,” said Ryan Rasmussen, vice president and managing director of ChampionX’s UNBRIDLED ESP Systems.

“Our engineers have applied the lessons learned from thousands of ESP installations in unconventional wells to design a robust pump that delivers better lift and reliability,” said Rasmussen.

ESPs are designed to handle the high initial production rates common in unconventional wells and to achieve the necessary pressure draw down to maximize reserve recovery. However, the continuously changing operating conditions—like rapidly declining production rates and gas slugs in the fluid stream—that are typical in unconventional plays have a heavy impact on ESP performance. The HIGH RISE series pumps are designed to address those issues and to assure consistent quality.

The longevity of an ESP system is key to maximizing well production and reducing lease operating expenses. HIGH RISE pumps are designed to prolong the run life of ESPs with enhanced design features including 20% greater shaft strength and housing thread and bolt patterns that increase pull strength by 40%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX’s products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

