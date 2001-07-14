Spire Global Launches Localized Weather Forecasts Customized for Global Ports

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“the Company” or “Spire”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services announced today the expansion of its weather insight portfolio with the launch of a hyper-local, hyper-accurate optimized forecast for ports.

The Spire Weather Port Optimized Forecast solution takes into account both natural and man-made variables at an exact port location and generates an AI-powered, accurate forecast specifically for that area. As a one-stop weather insight hub, Spire will continue to provide more data and insights to provide accurate and actionable weather forecasts for the maritime industry.

Port and terminal decision makers can now access timely, accurate weather information to reduce congestion, ameliorate operations and increase safety. Spire’s Port Optimized Forecast can support port authorities in managing vessel traffic during poor weather conditions such as strong winds, swells and currents. Depending on the exact location, characteristics and business model of the port of interest, Spire’s port solution will facilitate operational scheduling and maintenance downtime as it’ll provide up-to-date regional weather insights. The maritime industry can allocate its resources more effectively to manage estimated time of arrival, enable smooth cargo loading/off-loading operations, and keep all stakeholders safe.

“Site-specific weather forecasts can anticipate wave amplitude, wind speeds, thunderstorm squalls, and reflect conditions before and after a storm making operations in and around port safer,” said Dr. Kevin Petty, VP, Weather and Earth Intelligence at Spire Global. “As a mission-driven company, we’re committed to providing data solutions that can help solve the global challenges faced today such as reducing disruptions in the global supply chain network and climate change.”

