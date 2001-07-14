Tapestry Releases Fiscal Year 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report and Materiality Assessment

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today released its ninth Corporate Responsibility report, which reviews the environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact work conducted by Tapestry in the 2021 fiscal year, ending July 3, 2021, as well as an updated Materiality Assessment.

“Tapestry’s approach to corporate responsibility is based on driving real, measurable change towards a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive world. I am incredibly proud of the great strides that we made in fiscal year 2021 that are detailed in Our Social Fabric Corporate Responsibility report,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc. “Among them are the announcement of an ambitious expansion of our 2025 goals and signing the Science Based Targets initiative’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C, committing to set science-based targets to limit global warming to 1.5°C and achieve net zero emissions by 2050, remaining steadfast in our efforts to make a difference and create a better world.”

The fiscal year 2021 Corporate Responsibility report highlights the progress made towards key ESG topics across three pillars: Our People, Our Planet and Our Communities. The report outlines the expansion of several of Tapestry’s ESG goals for 2025 with new bold commitments and the launch of a biodiversity strategy.

In fiscal year 2021, Tapestry conducted a comprehensive Materiality+Assessment to identify and prioritize the ESG topics that are most important to the company’s business and stakeholders. The results of this assessment are being used to inform Tapestry’s ESG strategy and to ensure the company is communicating to stakeholders on the issues and topics that are most important to them.

Highlights from Tapestry’s FY2021 Corporate Responsibility report and bold ESG commitments include:

Our People

Announced all U.S.-based hourly employees will earn a minimum hourly wage of $15, which began on September 5, 2021

Filled 80% of VP+ open positions with internal talent

Named to Forbes’ “Best Employers for Diversity” and “Best Employers for Women” 2021 lists, and “2021 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index (CEI)

Our Planet

Procured 21% renewable energy across operations in North America, which is equal to 9% of global operations

Launched Coach (Re)Loved circularity initiative

Continued engaging with the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and gained insight into the Company’s supply chain by reviewing verified supplier responses to the Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM)

Committed to the Science Based Targets initiative’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C

Our Communities

Completed more than 32,000 employee volunteer service hours across 550 nonprofits as of the end of fiscal year 2021

Launched the $50 million Tapestry Foundation to advance access and equity initiatives and combat climate change

Contributed more than $1 million to organizations that champion racial and social justice

Donated nearly $8 million to nonprofits around the world across brands and Company Foundations

Tapestry’s fiscal year 2021 Corporate Responsibility report was prepared in alignment with leading sustainability reporting frameworks, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). To view the full report, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tapestry.com%2Fresponsibility.

