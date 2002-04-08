Else Nutrition starts selling on Walmart.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announces that its toddler and kids nutrition products are now available for sale on the platform.



“We’re delighted to have our products available to Walmart shoppers,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, Else Nutrition CEO & Co-Founder. “This will serve as a springboard for further growth to kick-off the year, and makes our Clean Label certified, whole Plant-Based products even more accessible to millions of wanting families.”

According to eMarketer, Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce sales prior to the pandemic were $30 billion and are projected to hit over $64 billion by the end of year. During the year, sales have grown though customers stocking up, eating at home, entertaining, etc.

Walmart.com’s traffic was much higher than pre-pandemic levels (for example, there was a 48% increase compared to the same quarter two years ago). Online shopping, particularly in the grocery and FMCG segment (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), has undergone a surge in popularity due to the pandemic.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else won ‘Best Dairy Product Alternative’ at World Plant-Based Expo 2021 in New York earlier in December 2021. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Erin Jundef

Brilliant PR

[email protected]

For more information, contact:

Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: [email protected]

P: +972(0)3-6445095

Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director of Else Nutrition

E: [email protected]

P: 604-603-7787

US Investor Relations Contact:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Mr. Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

E: [email protected]

P: 646-829-9701

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “will” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company’s financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management’s perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22d7baea-622f-4b5b-9856-4cc9f0018991