Komo Plant Based Foods Introduces Komo Plant-Based Desserts Line

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce the launch of new products as part of its plant-based desserts line. This week Komo launched three variations of a vegan and gluten-free cheesecake made with cultured coconut yogurt (from Yoggu Foods) and Cashew with an oat crust, which include a Vanilla Cheezecake, a Mango Cheezecake and a Strawberry Cheezecake.

Since September 2021, Komo has been developing the cheezecakes in its research and development test kitchen. Each product developed by Komo uses 100% plant-based and wholesome ingredients to create premium comfort favourites that make plant-based eating easy yet ultimately satisfying.

The new dessert line is available this week through Komo Eats, which is available for delivery by Uber Eats and SkiptheDishes in Metro Vancouver. The goal is to test launch new products locally with the intention of garnering initial consumer feedback. This feedback will be used as a guide for ensuring the product meets customer expectations and validates the demand of new ideas. If the cheezecakes are well received, then Komo will scale up manufacturing for a nationwide launch through retail channels later this year.

"As a plant-based consumer, I've noticed it's often difficult to find products that are made with good ingredients, vegan, convenient and satisfy the sweet cravings," said Jeffrey Ma, President and CEO of Komo's operating subsidiary Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods. "We're pleased to share the cheezecakes we've been working on for the past few months. Everything we make is aimed to make plant-based eating easier without giving up taste or ingredients. With the launch of Komo Eats, we now have a platform to introduce new products rapidly to the market and take bolder moves. Naturally, desserts and sweets are the next extension of our plant-based comfort foods platform."

Mr. Ma oversees the Komo plant-based innovation team and has overseen the launch of all of Komo's products. He gained experience in plant-based food development when he was the R&D Project Lead at Daiya Foods Inc. from 2012 to 2015 and as the Research and Innovation Manager at Vega (Danone Company) from 2015 to 2019.

The plant-based desserts are the fourth line of plant-based products that Komo has launched in the past year. The first was Komo's ready-to-bake comfort classics, launched in March 2021, with plant-based lasagna, shepherd's pie and chickenless pot pie. Komo launched a second line, Komo Plant-Based Meal Helpers, in June 2021, as versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo Eats launched ready to eat mac and cheeze bowls and wraps through online delivery apps Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes in November 2021.

The global plant-based dessert market size had a value of $2.77-billion (U.S.) in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10 per cent from 2020 to 2027, according to Grandview Research.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

