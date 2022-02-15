Yandex to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 15th

MOSCOW, RUSSIA and AMSTERDAM, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2022 / Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) to review and discuss the Company's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time)

Webcast (recommended option to listen the call)

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcast-eqs.com%2Fyandex20220215

Live Call

We recommend using the dial-in option if you plan to ask questions. In this case please dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the call start time (using dial-in number and confirmation code stated below).

US: +1 646 828 8073

UK/International: +44 (0) 330 336 9601

Russia: +7 495 646 5137

Confirmation Code: 8108150

Replay

Following the call, a webcast replay will be available at the Yandex Investor Relations website at %3Cu%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fir.yandex%2Fevents-and-presentations%3C%2Fu%3E+

