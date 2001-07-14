EVgo and CBL Properties Partner to Expand Public Fast Charging at Retail Locations, Bringing Convenient Charging Amenities to Shoppers

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and only platform powered by 100% renewable electricity, and CBL+Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced a partnership to add EVgo fast charging to select retail locations, including the first EVgo station in Kansas. The partnership supports EVgo’s plans to expand its public network in response to increased demand for EV charging in new markets and the growing segment of EV drivers that rely on public charging. Visitors to the EVgo stations at CBL Properties can charge up to 80% in 15-45 minutes while they shop and run errands.

New EVgo station at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas. (Photo: Business Wire)

CBL Properties’ portfolio of nearly 100 properties across 24 states, is comprised of malls, outlets, lifestyle retail centers and open-air centers. The new charging station at Overland Park adds to the growing portfolio of operational EVgo sites at CBL Properties, including the Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach, Florida, and an additional site in development at Laurel Park Place in Livonia, Michigan, slated to come online in early 2022.

“Adding EV charging to our retail properties benefits our customers, communities and helps us enhance our ESG commitments,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer at CBL Properties. “Through partnerships, like this one with EVgo, we continue to develop projects and opportunities for our tenants and their employees and customers to further reduce the impact on our environment.”

“CBL and EVgo share a commitment to making a positive impact and we are excited to see our partnership expand to new regions, bringing EVgo’s first station to Kansas,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “Providing fast charging amenities where people need to go as part of their everyday lifestyle is a priority for EVgo and we look forward to serving CBL’s tenants and customers across their portfolio.”

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 310,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 99 properties totaling 63.0 million square feet across 24 states, including 61 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and five properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing, and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

