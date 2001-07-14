MarineMax Reports Record Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, today announced record results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Revenue increased 15% to a record $472.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $411.5 million in the comparable period last year. The revenue growth was due to contributions from recent strategic acquisitions and strong same-store sales growth of 9%, driven by increased unit sales. The 9% same-store sales growth was on top of over 20% growth in the comparable quarter last year. Given the Company’s significant geographic and product diversification, accretive acquisitions which have generally had a higher gross margin profile and a solid demand environment, net income increased 52% to $35.9 million and earnings per diluted share grew 53% to $1.59. This compares to earnings per diluted share of $1.04 in the comparable period last year.

W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, “We delivered record revenue, cash flow and earnings growth in the quarter. This was on top of very strong performance a year ago, as we have continued to outperform by effectively executing on our growth strategy. Our 9% same-store sales growth was driven primarily by unit sales growth, which is notable given the continued industry wide supply chain challenges. We delivered world class customer service as we executed on our customer centric strategy, supported by our global market presence, premium brands, deep manufacturing relationships and ongoing investments in technology. The meaningful margin expansion in the quarter was bolstered by increased product margins and growth in our higher margin businesses that drove significant operating leverage in the quarter.”

Mr. McGill continued, “Our accretive acquisitions are all successfully integrated and continue to contribute to our performance. Our balance sheet, with substantial tangible net worth and liquidity, coupled with our cycle tested management team, provides us a significant competitive advantage which will allow us to take advantage of growth opportunities through all economic cycles. Additionally, the foundational shift of consumers’ renewed desire for the boating lifestyle continues to build, as both demand and backlog remain very robust. With the peak selling season ahead, we expect to build on the strong start to our fiscal year and we remain confident that our growth strategy will continue to enhance long term shareholder value.”

2022 Guidance

Based on current business conditions, retail trends and other factors, as well as contributions from acquisitions closed in the December 2021 quarter, the Company is raising its fiscal year 2022 guidance for earnings per diluted share to a range of $7.60 to $8.00, which is increased from its previously provided guidance of $7.20 to $7.50 per diluted share. This compares to earnings per diluted share of $6.78 in fiscal 2021. These expectations do not consider, or give effect for, material acquisitions that may be completed by the Company during fiscal 2022 or other unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.

About MarineMax

MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 79 retail dealership locations, which includes 31 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest super-yacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufactures powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO). For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include the Company’s anticipated financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021; the Company's competitive advantage and its ability to take advantage of growth opportunities through all economic cycles; the foundational shift of consumers' renewed desire for the boating lifestyle; the Company's growth strategy and the related enhancement to long term shareholder value; and the Company's fiscal 2022 guidance. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include the Company’s abilities to reduce inventory, manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the quality of the new product offerings from the Company’s manufacturing partners, the performance and integration of recently-acquired businesses, the impacts (direct and indirect) of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, the Company’s employees, the Company’s manufacturing partners (including their supply of products sold by the Company), and the overall economy, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company's industry, the level of consumer spending, the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions into existing operations, and numerous other factors identified in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 472,691 $ 411,524 Cost of sales 305,492 288,123 Gross profit 167,199 123,401 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 119,997 91,417 Income from operations 47,202 31,984 Interest expense 637 1,268 Income before income tax provision 46,565 30,716 Income tax provision 10,622 7,116 Net income $ 35,943 $ 23,600 Basic net income per common share $ 1.64 $ 1.07 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.59 $ 1.04 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 21,899,264 22,025,898 Diluted 22,663,694 22,745,125

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,315 $ 120,939 Accounts receivable, net 39,468 44,001 Inventories, net 325,396 378,863 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,736 14,583 Total current assets 597,915 558,386 Property and equipment, net 217,513 149,657 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 101,835 105,633 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 247,116 143,114 Other long-term assets 10,757 8,098 Total assets $ 1,175,136 $ 964,888 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 27,244 $ 22,379 Contract liabilities (customer deposits) 144,550 55,389 Accrued expenses 81,437 67,457 Short-term borrowings 113,461 163,394 Current maturities on long-term debt 3,587 2,704 Current operating lease liabilities 9,641 9,861 Total current liabilities 379,920 321,184 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 46,623 50,124 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 94,913 98,220 Deferred tax liabilities, net 13,161 5,911 Other long-term liabilities 7,167 6,867 Total liabilities 541,784 482,306 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock — — Common stock 29 28 Additional paid-in capital 291,814 283,101 Accumulated other comprehensive income 252 1,749 Retained earnings 468,621 301,299 Treasury stock (127,364 ) (103,595 ) Total shareholders’ equity 633,352 482,582 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,175,136 $ 964,888

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Financial Information (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Retail Operations $ 454,618 $ 411,524 Product Manufacturing 34,244 — Elimination of intersegment revenue (16,171 ) — Revenue $ 472,691 $ 411,524 Income from operations: Retail Operations $ 45,123 $ 31,984 Product Manufacturing 3,443 — Elimination of intersegment income (1,364 ) — Income from operations $ 47,202 $ 31,984

