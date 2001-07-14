Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
MarineMax Reports Record Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, today announced record results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Revenue increased 15% to a record $472.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $411.5 million in the comparable period last year. The revenue growth was due to contributions from recent strategic acquisitions and strong same-store sales growth of 9%, driven by increased unit sales. The 9% same-store sales growth was on top of over 20% growth in the comparable quarter last year. Given the Company’s significant geographic and product diversification, accretive acquisitions which have generally had a higher gross margin profile and a solid demand environment, net income increased 52% to $35.9 million and earnings per diluted share grew 53% to $1.59. This compares to earnings per diluted share of $1.04 in the comparable period last year.

W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, “We delivered record revenue, cash flow and earnings growth in the quarter. This was on top of very strong performance a year ago, as we have continued to outperform by effectively executing on our growth strategy. Our 9% same-store sales growth was driven primarily by unit sales growth, which is notable given the continued industry wide supply chain challenges. We delivered world class customer service as we executed on our customer centric strategy, supported by our global market presence, premium brands, deep manufacturing relationships and ongoing investments in technology. The meaningful margin expansion in the quarter was bolstered by increased product margins and growth in our higher margin businesses that drove significant operating leverage in the quarter.”

Mr. McGill continued, “Our accretive acquisitions are all successfully integrated and continue to contribute to our performance. Our balance sheet, with substantial tangible net worth and liquidity, coupled with our cycle tested management team, provides us a significant competitive advantage which will allow us to take advantage of growth opportunities through all economic cycles. Additionally, the foundational shift of consumers’ renewed desire for the boating lifestyle continues to build, as both demand and backlog remain very robust. With the peak selling season ahead, we expect to build on the strong start to our fiscal year and we remain confident that our growth strategy will continue to enhance long term shareholder value.”

2022 Guidance

Based on current business conditions, retail trends and other factors, as well as contributions from acquisitions closed in the December 2021 quarter, the Company is raising its fiscal year 2022 guidance for earnings per diluted share to a range of $7.60 to $8.00, which is increased from its previously provided guidance of $7.20 to $7.50 per diluted share. This compares to earnings per diluted share of $6.78 in fiscal 2021. These expectations do not consider, or give effect for, material acquisitions that may be completed by the Company during fiscal 2022 or other unforeseen events, including changes in global economic conditions.

About MarineMax

MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 79 retail dealership locations, which includes 31 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest super-yacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufactures powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO). For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include the Company’s anticipated financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021; the Company's competitive advantage and its ability to take advantage of growth opportunities through all economic cycles; the foundational shift of consumers' renewed desire for the boating lifestyle; the Company's growth strategy and the related enhancement to long term shareholder value; and the Company's fiscal 2022 guidance. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include the Company’s abilities to reduce inventory, manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the quality of the new product offerings from the Company’s manufacturing partners, the performance and integration of recently-acquired businesses, the impacts (direct and indirect) of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, the Company’s employees, the Company’s manufacturing partners (including their supply of products sold by the Company), and the overall economy, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company's industry, the level of consumer spending, the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions into existing operations, and numerous other factors identified in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

Revenue

$

472,691

$

411,524

Cost of sales

305,492

288,123

Gross profit

167,199

123,401

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

119,997

91,417

Income from operations

47,202

31,984

Interest expense

637

1,268

Income before income tax provision

46,565

30,716

Income tax provision

10,622

7,116

Net income

$

35,943

$

23,600

Basic net income per common share

$

1.64

$

1.07

Diluted net income per common share

$

1.59

$

1.04

Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net income per common share:

Basic

21,899,264

22,025,898

Diluted

22,663,694

22,745,125

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

216,315

$

120,939

Accounts receivable, net

39,468

44,001

Inventories, net

325,396

378,863

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

16,736

14,583

Total current assets

597,915

558,386

Property and equipment, net

217,513

149,657

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

101,835

105,633

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

247,116

143,114

Other long-term assets

10,757

8,098

Total assets

$

1,175,136

$

964,888

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

27,244

$

22,379

Contract liabilities (customer deposits)

144,550

55,389

Accrued expenses

81,437

67,457

Short-term borrowings

113,461

163,394

Current maturities on long-term debt

3,587

2,704

Current operating lease liabilities

9,641

9,861

Total current liabilities

379,920

321,184

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

46,623

50,124

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

94,913

98,220

Deferred tax liabilities, net

13,161

5,911

Other long-term liabilities

7,167

6,867

Total liabilities

541,784

482,306

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Preferred stock

Common stock

29

28

Additional paid-in capital

291,814

283,101

Accumulated other comprehensive income

252

1,749

Retained earnings

468,621

301,299

Treasury stock

(127,364

)

(103,595

)

Total shareholders’ equity

633,352

482,582

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,175,136

$

964,888

MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Financial Information

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

Revenue:

Retail Operations

$

454,618

$

411,524

Product Manufacturing

34,244

Elimination of intersegment revenue

(16,171

)

Revenue

$

472,691

$

411,524

Income from operations:

Retail Operations

$

45,123

$

31,984

Product Manufacturing

3,443

Elimination of intersegment income

(1,364

)

Income from operations

$

47,202

$

31,984

