Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Participate at SVB Leerink 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII), a medical device company developing and commercializing innovative interventional treatment systems for patients with peripheral and coronary artery disease, today announced that management plans to present and host investor meetings at the SVB Leerink 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on February 18th. A webcast of the presentation will be made available here.

SVB Leerink 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

Friday, February 18, 2022

12:00 p.m. ET

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.

