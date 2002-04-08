B2Digital's B2 Fighting Series Heads to Birmingham this Saturday for a Thrilling Night of MMA Action at B2FS 145

Tampa, FL, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that the B2 Fighting Series is gearing up for another big night of action-packed MMA this Saturday at B2FS 145 in Birmingham, Alabama.



What: B2 Fighting Series 145, Amateur and Professional LIVE MMA

Where: Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama

When: Saturday, January 29. Doors open at 6pm ET. PPV Broadcast starts at 7pm ET.

Seats have nearly sold out, but availability remains for tickets at the door. Interested fans will also be able to stream it live on Pay-Per-View here , or enjoy it live over the B2 Fighting Series apps on Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

“We started 2022 with a spectacularly successful event in Indiana,” commented B2 matchmaker Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon. “This weekend we look to keep that momentum rolling in Alabama. In the main event of the evening, we will get to find out who will be our first finalist in the Welterweight Grand Prix as Robert Hale takes on Bryan McDowell, two of the top 170-pound fighters in the country. The rest of the pro card is sure to keep the crowd excited, with Nick Guiditta vs Eli Mefford, Stan Tippins vs Cody Phillips, and Jennifer Hauss vs Miranda Dearing in a female Pro Featherweight battle. Birmingham: get fired up! B2FS is bringing a great night of fights to town on Saturday.”

B2FS 145 will also feature seven amateur bouts, including Emanuel Harris (6-2-0) taking on Tyler DeClue (4-2-0) for the B2FS Lightweight belt and Quadarrius McGinnis (6-3-0) squaring off against Elijah Woodroof (3-2-0) for the B2FS Interim Welterweight title.

Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2Digital, stated, “After last week’s record-setting success, we head back to one of our favorite stomping grounds in Alabama for a stacked fight card. MMA fans in Birmingham are some of the best in the country. And the fighters know it. We expect everyone to bring their A-game into the cage. It should be a tremendous night for the fans and for the B2 Fighting Series brand.”

