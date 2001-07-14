WEX Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 10, 2022

WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10, 2022. From WEX, Melissa Smith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Kimball, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that morning at 10:00 A.M. EDT to discuss the Company's results.

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the WEX website, www.wexinc.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing +1-888-510-2008 or +1-646-960-0306. The passcode number is 2237921.

A replay of the live webcast will be available on the Company's website or by dialing +1-800-770-2030 or +1-647-362-9199, conference ID number 2237921, beginning approximately two hours after the webcast. The replay will be available through March 10, 2022.

