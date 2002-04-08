Tactile Medical to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 22, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) ( TCMD, Financial), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of patients with underserved chronic diseases at home, today announced that fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.



Management will host a conference call with a question and answer session at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 22nd to discuss the results of the quarter and the fiscal year. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13726731. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13726731. The webcast will be archived at investors.tactilemedical.com.

