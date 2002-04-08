Predictive Oncology set to market AI drug discovery platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. ( POAI) is set to be a first mover in the artificial intelligence (AI) powered drug discovery market that POAI expects will grow to $20 billion in the next three years, reported the Company today in outlining its strategy for 2022. The Company plans to leverage its existing pharma relationships to market PeDAL™ in a move that will take the proprietary platform out of the research lab into the pipelines of oncology drug discovery companies.



POAI recently completed its Discovery 21 evaluation, the proof of concept for PeDAL. CoRE™, POAI’s Artificial Intelligence program, together with tumor profile data, human tumor samples and active machine learning, power PeDAL to determine the most effective drug treatment for a specific cancer type. With each iteration CoRE learns, thus improving the accuracy of the predicted treatment outcomes as more wet lab experimental data is added to the models. Identifying the best tumor type early in development leads to a more focused clinical development program, where the majority of drug development dollars are spent. The clinical development cost for a new oncology indication is estimated to be over $35M, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

“The demonstration of our drug discovery platform provides the proof of concept that our pharmaceutical partners have been waiting for,” said J. Melville (Mel) Engle, CEO and Chairman of Predictive Oncology Inc. (https://youtu.be/WaMjYfaUpcQ) “We expect to meet the existing demand from pharmaceutical companies for our solutions, which will help companies streamline their drug discovery processes, increasing the probability of technical success of new molecules entering the clinic. PeDAL provides an additional decision making tool to oncology drug development companies as they decide which tumor types to invest in and pursue.”

The Company expects to sign new partners this year and establish a new revenue stream from PeDAL-powered projects. POAI will initially roll out its services to the existing network of pharmaceutical companies already working with POAI. The Company estimates that PeDAL has the potential to improve the success of molecules going through clinical development. This will result in effective medicines making it to market faster, saving precious patent life, and eventually reducing the number of parallel programs needed for each successful market launch.

The Company expects to begin generating revenue from its PeDAL platform later this year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. ( POAI) is a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (AI) to develop personalized cancer therapies, which can lead to more effective treatments and improved patient outcomes. Using artificial intelligence, Predictive Oncology uses a database of 150,000+ cancer tumors, categorized by patient type, against drug compounds to determine optimal therapies to be used to ultimately eliminate cancer. As the drug discovery community has now realized, a genomics-based approach to cancer research and drug development is insufficient to achieve the promise of personalized therapeutics. Predictive Oncology instead takes a multiomic approach, which considers the vast multitude of factors that make each cancer unique.

For further information, please visit the Predictive Oncology Inc. website at https://predictive-oncology.com/ .

